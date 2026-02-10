World Encyclopedia Of Environmental History 2026: A Definitive Reference Source On Human Impact On Nature And Environmental Change
Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Encyclopedia of Environmental History" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
While the relationship between man and nature has been a constant feature of the human situation, the human impact on the environment has only recently because a topic of general interest to scholars and professionals in disciples across the board.
Environmental history should be of great interest to anyone concerned with our present global environmental dilemmas. The Encyclopedia of Environmental History is a worthwhile investment for those in need of a scholarly reference source on this timely topic as there are no other single works that provide comparable breadth and authoritative coverage.
It is recommended for academic, public, and special libraries. Written by a team of international experts, provides not only broad historical coverage on how human beliefs and actions have altered the natural world, but also covers the latest developments in the field. An analysis of natural phenomena and events and their impact on human societies is also included.
The environmental history of all countries is a key feature of the Encyclopedia. With hundreds of articles, this fascinating set will prove a definitive reference source on environmental change over the course of human history, across cultures, and in the modern world. This important new work belongs in any collection serving world history, ecology, environmental studies, geography or environmental science programs.
From 'acid rain' to 'zoos', the Encyclopedia of Environmental History attempts to chronicle the human impact upon the 'natural' world (and vice versa) from prehistory to the present. It does this through hundreds of entries, ranging from geographical regions to animals and plants, environmental problems, and prominent figures in the history of environmental conservation. This collection will be a valuable first stop for undergraduate and graduate cultural ecology and physical geography research projects. The entries are concise, usually between one and five pages, and each concludes with a 'further reading' section.
Well written, no other single work provides such authoritative coverage on Environmental History! It is an impressively crafted reference work.
Key Topics Covered:
World Encyclopedia of Environmental History 2025, Volume 1
Introduction
- Environmental History in our Century, V. Simeonov Human History, Energy Regimes, and the Environment, Edmund Burke III Observations on the Nature and Culture of Environmental History, J. R. McNeill The Promise of Global Environmental History, Sarah R. Hamilton Urban environmental history: what lessons are there to be learnt?, Dieter Schott
Asia and the Pacific
- A Synoptic Environmental History of the Island Pacific, J. R. McNeill Australia in Global Environmental History, Libby Robin Ecological Degradation and Environmental Crisis in China, 1800-1950, Robert B. Marks Changes and Challenges: China's Environmental Management in Transition, Guizhen He, Yonglong Lu, Arthur P.J. Mol, Theo Beckers Environmental History and Historiography on South Asia: Context and some Recent Publications, Michael Mann Historical Perspectives on Forest Policy Change in Asia, David Edmunds and Eva Wollenberg
Canada
- Economic Growth and Environmental Degradation in Canada, Kathleen Day and R. Quentin Grafton The Nature of Cities: Perspectives in Canadian Urban Environmental History, Stephen Booking
South & Central America
- Mexico's Environmental Revolutions, Chris Boyer and Micheline Carino The Greater Caribbean: From Plantations to Tourism, Reinaldo Funes Monzote The Tropical Andes: Where Multiple Visions of Nature Co-exist, Nicolas Cuvi Nature and Territory in the Making of Brazil, Jose Augusto Padua The La Plata Basin: Rivers, Plains, and Societies in the Southern Cone, Adrian Zarrilli Rainforest Frontiers, Claudia Leal Urban Nature in Latin America: Diverse Cities and Shared Narratives, Lise Sedrez Campesinos and the Hidden History of Biodiversity, John Soluri Hoofprints: Ranching and Landscape Transformation, Shawn Van Ausdal and Bob Wilcox Extracting Histories: Mining, Workers, and Environment, Myrna Santiago Prodigality and Sustainability: The Natural Sciences and the Environment, Stuart McCook Forestry Management in Cuba: An Environmental History, Meghan Lambert
USA
- Environmental History: A Road Map to Today, Professor John T. Cumbler Gender and Environmental History, Carolyn Merchant Landmarks of the Field in Environmental History, Louis S. Warren New Beginning: The Counter Culture in American Environmental History, Jean-Daniel Collomb Reconstructing the Landscape: An Environmental History, 1820-1960, David Beesley Shades of Darkness: Race and Environmental History, Carolyn Merchant The Justice of Ecological Restoration: Environmental History, Health, Ecology, and Justice in the United States, C. R. Palamar The State of American Environmental History, Paul S Sutter The Past and Present in Environmental History, Alfred W. Crosby The Trouble with Wilderness or, Getting Back to the Wrong Nature, William Cronon Timeline: US Environmental History
World Encyclopedia of Environmental History 2025, Volume 2
Africa
- Coal and British Colonialism in Nigeria, Ihediwa Nkemjika Chimee Demography, Environment and Conflict in West Africa, Kwesi Aning &Andrews Atta-Asamoar Environmental Change and Policy, Melissa Leach and Robin Mearns Environmental History ofAfrica, Vimbai C. Kwashirai Environmental History with an African Edge, Jane Carruthers False Forest History, Complicit Social Analysis: Rethinking Some West African Environmental Narratives, James Fairhead and Melissa Leach
Arctic
- The Arctic in World Environmental History, Jonathan D. Greenberg
Europe
- Crisis of Feudalism: An Environmental History, Jason W. Moore. Environmental Controversy and Environmental Awareness in Austria, Dr. Gernot Neuwirth Environmental History and Historical Fish Populations in the Baltic, Paul Holm & Brian R. MacKenzie Sea and the Cities towards the Environmental History of the Baltic Sea, Simo Laakkonen Environmental History of Artificial Fertilisers in the Baltic Sea Region, Eiiand Marald. Environmental history in the Mediterranean world: cross-disciplinary investigation of cause-and-effect for degradation and soil erosion, Karl W. Butzer Environmental History in Europe from 1994 to 2004: Enthusiasm and Consolidation, Verena Winiwarter Environmental History of the Danube River Basin, Verena Winiwarter, Martin Schmid, Severin Hohensinner and Gertrud Haidvogl Environmental Movement and Environmental Politics of the Soviet Union, Neil Chapman Exceptionalism in European Environmental History, Joachim Radkau Gender and Environmental History: From Representations of Women and Nature To Gender Analysis of Ecology and Politics, Melissa Leach with Cathy Green Logic of British Forest Policy, 1919-1970, Jan-Willem Oosthoek Industry, environment and health through 200 years in Manchester, Ian Douglas, Rob Hodgson, Nigel Lawson Resources of the City: Towards a European Urban Environmental History, Dieter Schott
Middle East & North Africa
- Applying Islamic Environmental Ethics, Fazlun M. Khalid Eco-Governance in French Algeria: Environmental History, Policy, and Colonial Administration, Diana K. Davis How Green is Judaism? Exploring Jewish Environmental Ethics, David Vogel Imperial Stories and Empirical Evidence, Diana K. Davis Imperialism, Orientalism, and the Environment in the Middle East, Diana K. Davis
Suggested Bibliography
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment