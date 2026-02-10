World Trade & Customs Directory 2026: 10,000 Officials In Over 340 Agencies In Over 110 Major Trading Countries
This Directory provides specialized information on government agencies, officials, and institutions throughout the world that regulate trade in goods and services. With its unique organizational charts and extensive directory listings of foreign officials, the World Trade & Customs Directory is an indispensable strategic resource for all international trade practitioners.
The World Trade & Customs Directory is the world's only specialized directory of trade and customs officials around the globe. Its 1,200 pages help you understand and work with governments in over 110 major trading countries, as well as the World Trade Organization, the World Customs Organization, the European Union, the OECD, MERCOSUR, OAS, and the NAFTA and APEC Secretariats.
Detailed directory information gives you access to over 10,000 senior officials and working-level decision-makers. Entries include titles, names, reporting relationships, telephone, fax, email and URL addresses. Subscribers also receive online access to an updated version of the directory to keep them current on important changes in personnel.
CONTENTS & FEATURES:
Countries & Organizations Covered
- 10,000 officials in over 340 agencies in over 110 major trading countries 35 detailed organizational charts Entries include names, titles, reporting relationships and full contact details Description of agency functions and responsibilities
Types of Agencies & Officials
- Trade negotiators and policymakers Antidumping and countervailing duty officials Export licensing officials Customs officials dealing with tariffs and import Government specialists for each country Customs officials at major ports worldwide Specialized embassy contacts in both foreign and domestic embassies Directory of trade and customs associations
Reference Materials
- Treaties, trade agreements, and memberships Summaries of trade barriers reports Economic, import, export and invest data Tariff and quota information Customs requirements country-by-country.
Key Topics Covered:
- Customs Requirements Trade Agreements World Economic Overview Selective Country Profiles Chamber of Commerce
