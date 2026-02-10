World Trade & Customs Directory 2026: 10,000 Officials In Over 340 Agencies In Over 110 Major Trading Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The World Trade & Customs Directory offers key market opportunities by providing access to 10,000 officials in 340 agencies across 110 countries, facilitating engagement with trade negotiators, customs officials, and policymakers. It's a strategic resource for navigating global trade regulations efficiently.

This Directory provides specialized information on government agencies, officials, and institutions throughout the world that regulate trade in goods and services. With its unique organizational charts and extensive directory listings of foreign officials, the World Trade & Customs Directory is an indispensable strategic resource for all international trade practitioners.

The World Trade & Customs Directory is the world's only specialized directory of trade and customs officials around the globe. Its 1,200 pages help you understand and work with governments in over 110 major trading countries, as well as the World Trade Organization, the World Customs Organization, the European Union, the OECD, MERCOSUR, OAS, and the NAFTA and APEC Secretariats.

Detailed directory information gives you access to over 10,000 senior officials and working-level decision-makers. Entries include titles, names, reporting relationships, telephone, fax, email and URL addresses. Subscribers also receive online access to an updated version of the directory to keep them current on important changes in personnel.

CONTENTS & FEATURES:

Countries & Organizations Covered



10,000 officials in over 340 agencies in over 110 major trading countries

35 detailed organizational charts

Entries include names, titles, reporting relationships and full contact details Description of agency functions and responsibilities

Types of Agencies & Officials



Trade negotiators and policymakers

Antidumping and countervailing duty officials

Export licensing officials

Customs officials dealing with tariffs and import

Government specialists for each country

Customs officials at major ports worldwide

Specialized embassy contacts in both foreign and domestic embassies Directory of trade and customs associations

Reference Materials



Treaties, trade agreements, and memberships

Summaries of trade barriers reports

Economic, import, export and invest data

Tariff and quota information Customs requirements country-by-country.

Key Topics Covered:



Customs Requirements

Trade Agreements

World Economic Overview

Selective Country Profiles Chamber of Commerce

