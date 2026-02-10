Oatey Co. Names Synergy Sales NW 2025 Wholesale Manufacturer Representative Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, recently named Synergy Sales NW the top-performing manufacturer representative for its Wholesale business unit in 2025, celebrating the agency's exemplary partnership and significant contributions to Oatey.

Synergy Sales NW earned this year's title by leading in new product sales, overall territory growth and gross margin performance. Throughout 2025, the agency demonstrated a solution‐focused approach, strong customer relationships and deep industry expertise, consistently enhancing Oatey's presence across the Pacific Northwest.

Led by principals Brenda Cashdollar and Jay Hollabaugh, Synergy Sales NW has represented Oatey since 2019, steadily expanding the manufacturer's influence and earning the respect of distributors, contractors and industry partners across the region. The agency's professionalism and well-established reputation across the plumbing industry continue to make it a standout partner for Oatey.

“Synergy Sales NW continues to set the standard for representing the Oatey brand,” says Peter McMillan, Senior Vice President of Wholesale at Oatey.“Their dedication to doing what's right-for Oatey, for our customers and for the industry-is evident in every aspect of their work. Their integrity, strategic partnership and proven ability to strengthen our market position make them an invaluable extension of our Wholesale team and highly deserving of this recognition.”

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

