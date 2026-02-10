Society Pass And Nusatrip Collaborate With Trip Ninja To Expand North American Operations And Improve Travel Booking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“”), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation e-commerce ecosystem, and its majority owned subsidiary,(“”), the leading SEA and Asia-Pacific-based (APAC) integrated travel technology platform, today announced a collaboration with Canada-based Trip Ninja Incorporated (“”), a travel technology company, to offer enhanced, flexible, and cost-efficient travel booking options for customers.

Through this collaboration, NusaTrip plans to incorporate TripNinja's itinerary optimization technology into its platform, offering travelers potentially more competitive fares, flexible routing options, and enhanced booking transparency. This integration responds to the increasing demand for smarter travel planning, particularly for complex and multi-city trips. TripNinja's technology reviews a wide range of fare combinations across airlines and routes, which may help travelers find savings that are not always available through conventional booking methods. For more information about TripNinja, please visit .

This collaboration demonstrates both companies' interest in developing digital travel services that prioritize innovation and customer needs. The integrated features may be introduced gradually during the first half of 2026, with improvements planned for flight search, fare flexibility, and booking efficiency.

Anson Neo, NusaTrip CEO, explains,“Working with TripNinja may help us provide additional value to our customers and suppliers. By using TripNinja's technology, we hope to offer smarter pricing and routing options while maintaining the simplicity and reliability our users expect.”

Raynauld Liang, CEO of SOPA, NusaTrip's majority owner, adds,“We are pleased to work with TripNinja, a recognized travel technology company. By combining TripNinja's technology with NusaTrip's market reach and understanding of customer needs, we aim to help make smarter travel more accessible.”

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated ( Nasdaq: SOPA ) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 3 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, and lifestyle). Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at or

LinkedIn at or

Facebook at or

X at or

Instagram at .

About NusaTrip Inc.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated ( Nasdaq: NUTR ) is an integrated travel technology platform with geographical specialization in SEA and APAC. NusaTrip currently has more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide on its marketing platform. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA's access to all airline fares and inventories.

NusaTrip completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker NUTR in August 2025.

For more information, please visit:

Website at:

Investor relations at:

LinkedIn at:

Facebook at:

X at:

Instagram at:

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Society Pass Incorporated's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of Society Pass Incorporated's common stock and risks relating to Society Pass Incorporated's business, including the future collaboration with TripNinja.

Media Contact:

Raynauld LIANG

Chief Executive Officer

...