Miami, FL Criminal Defense Attorney Wins 2026 Elite Lawyer Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stroleny Law is proud to announce that Attorney Julian Stroleny has been recognized with the 2026 Elite Lawyer Award, a distinction that honors exceptional attorneys who demonstrate a high level of skill, ethics, and dedication within their legal practice. This recognition underscores Mr. Stroleny's commitment to providing high-quality legal representation and his strong record of success in criminal defense law.

Mr. Stroleny brings over a decade of legal experience to his practice. Prior to founding his own firm, he served as an assistant state attorney, where he handled thousands of criminal cases and developed substantial trial experience. This time in public service provided him with deep legal insight and a strong foundation for navigating the criminal justice system.

Throughout his career, he has been recognized by multiple independent organizations for his legal performance and professional standards. He holds an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating for legal ability and ethical standards, and he has been named among the Three Best Rated criminal defense lawyers in Miami, an award based on a comprehensive 50-point inspection that includes reputation, history, complaints, ratings, and general excellence.

This 2026 Elite Lawyer distinction places Mr. Stroleny among a select group of attorneys nationwide who are vetted for their experience, community standing, and commitment to their practice area. It highlights the value that Stroleny Law continues to provide to clients seeking informed, strategic, and assertive representation in criminal matters.

About Stroleny Law

Stroleny Law is a Miami-based law firm focusing on criminal defense. The firm represents clients in both state and federal cases and is known for its client-focused approach, legal knowledge, and responsiveness.

Attorney Julian Stroleny and his team work to protect the rights and interests of individuals facing criminal charges throughout South Florida. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, call (305) 615-1285 or visit .