Driven By Purpose®️: Shaun Capps On Faith, Perseverance, And Advocacy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Driven By Purpose, the podcast hosted by motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, has released a new episode featuring Shaun Capps, personal injury attorney and founder of Capps Injury Law. Capps is known for his faith, determination, and steadfast dedication to advocacy.

Capps shares his journey from full-time ministry to law, reflecting on how faith guided him through career transitions and uncertainty. With experience as both a minister and attorney, he explains how purpose can emerge in unexpected ways, often through service, resilience, and trust in the process.“Faith drives everything that I do,” says Capps.“Whether in ministry or the courtroom, I believe I'm called to stand with people during the hardest moments of their lives.”

Listeners will learn how Capps sees law as a service rooted in compassion and responsibility. The episode highlights how perseverance, preparation, and a strong support network help people move through adversity while maintaining clarity and integrity. Capps highlights that purpose often emerges when we persist, stay humble, and bravely continue forward even when results are unclear.

Capps's episode also premiered on Times Square Today® and Wall Street Today® via The Success Network® YouTube Channel, further amplifying his leadership perspective and journey. The feature presents him as a thoughtful advocate who bridges faith, service, and professional excellence.

Driven By Purpose® highlights stories of perseverance, leadership, and purpose from people who turn challenges into meaningful impact. The episode with Shaun Capps is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

Watch the episode on The Success Network® YouTube Channel:



About Driven By Purpose®

Hosted by Rudy Ruettiger, Driven By Purpose® features conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who have found purpose through challenges and triumphs. Each episode explores the moments, values, and lessons that inspire people to lead with authenticity, courage, and impact.