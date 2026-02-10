Fidenza Hair Co. Establishes New Standard For Non-Surgical Hair Restoration And Trichology In San Diego

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fidenza Hair Co. today announced its debut as the premier destination for advanced, non-surgical hair replacement in San Diego. Formerly operating as Dermatex San Diego, the rebranded studio continues its 40-year mission of serving the La Jolla, Del Mar, Rancho Santa Fe, and Sorrento Mesa communities with cutting-edge trichological science and undetectable hair systems for men, women and children.

Fidenza Hair Co. addresses the increasing demand for Non-Surgical Hair Replacement for Men in San Diego and surrounding regions for North County and Coastal San Diego residents with cosmetic, non-invasive alternatives to hair transplants. Their methodology focuses on three distinct pillars of care:

CRLAB CNC Systems: Fidenza is the exclusive San Diego provider of this Italian 3D-printed, medical-grade hair prosthesis, offering a "life-proof" solution for active Southern California lifestyles, with CRLAB CNC Hair Replacement for Women and Men.

Advanced Trichology: The studio provides clinical scalp health analysis to treat thinning hair, dandruff, and dermatitis for clients from Rancho Santa Fe to Coronado.

Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP): A master-level cosmetic procedure providing the appearance of natural hair density without surgery.

"Our clients travel from Poway, Encinitas, Coronado and downtown San Diego because they value our 40 years of expertise and our private, boutique approach," explains Jessica Border, owner of Fidenza Hair Co. "By rebranding, we are reaffirming our commitment to being the top-tier resource for hair health in the region."

Media Contact: Fidenza Hair Co.

Address: 5440 Morehouse Dr Suite 2000, San Diego, CA 92121

Phone: (858) 457-5496

Website: