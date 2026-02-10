Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook 2026: Concise Economic Information That Will Help Prepare Business Decision-Makers For The Emergence Of This New Region
The Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia Economic Factbook recognizes and addresses the growing economic unity that includes the countries of the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. It brings together clear and concise economic information that will help prepare business decision-makers for the emergence of this new region and as such will be invaluable to anyone doing business in the area.
Features include:
An extensive series of statistical tables presenting comparative figures for all the countries and political entities.
Statistical tables cover:
- Population Life Expectancy Economically Active Population Gross Domestic Product Exchange Rates Banking Stock Markets Oil & Natural Gas Imports & Exports Manufacturing Electricity Water Investment Air Transport Tourism Telecommunications Education Development & Gender Broadcasting & Media Health Land Use The Environment
A well-balanced, well-judged, and remarkably comprehensive volume, this Directory is probably the best reference economic factbook on the Middle East, North Africa & Central Asia.
Countries Covered
- Afghanistan Algeria Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Burkina Faso Chad Egypt Georgia Iran Iraq Israel Jordan Kazakhstan Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lebanon Libya Mali Mauritania Morocco Niger Oman Palestine Qatar Saudi Arabia Sudan Syria Tajikistan Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Western Sahara Yemen
For more information about this directory visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment