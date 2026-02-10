Toll Brothers Announces New Home Designs In Jason's Walk Community In Cumming, Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury single-family community now offers a choice of six home designs in a prime Forsyth County location

CUMMING, Ga., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, has unveiled two stunning new home designs at Jason's Walk, a premier new home community by Toll Brothers in Cumming, Georgia. Jason's Walk now offers six single-family home designs within the community situated in a peaceful and elegant neighborhood just minutes from Georgia State Route 400 and top-rated Forsyth County Schools. Homes in the community are priced starting from the low $800,000s.









The new Sweetwater and Willowbrook home designs are being offered in addition to the already impressive lineup of spacious floor plans available at Jason's Walk, providing customers with expanded opportunities to create their dream home within this exceptional community. The new home designs range from approximately 3,000 to 3,800+ square feet of living space and offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Jason's Walk boasts an ideal location just minutes from Georgia State Route 400, providing convenient access to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and employment hubs. Nearby attractions include the Avalon and Halcyon shopping areas in Alpharetta, as well as the Cumming City Center. Residents are also served by the highly rated Forsyth County School District, including Lillian C. Poole Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, and West Forsyth High School.