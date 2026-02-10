A Brave Siamese Cat Embarks On A Journey Into The Unknown To Find Her Forever Family In New Juvenile Fiction Book, Out Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces the Release of PRETTY KITTY AND THE MAGNIFICENT WORLD

Charleston, SC, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing up is scary, especially in the moments you feel you have to face challenges alone. However, a new juvenile fiction book for young readers is teaching them how to be brave-all from the perspective of one very pretty kitty.

Meet Pretty Kitty, a small feline living with her brothers and sisters. However, when they wander off, and her mother goes to find them, Pretty Kitty is left alone.

Driven by her adventurous spirit, she sets out on a quest that leads her to unexpected places and new friends. Along the way, she discovers a community of cats living near a zoo, a kind lady, and some unique creatures that help her regain her confidence.

Each new friend teaches her valuable lessons about bravery and resilience. Her journey culminates in a heartwarming encounter with the grandest animals of all, who guide her to a loving forever family. Themes of family, adventure, and courage resonate throughout the narrative, encouraging discussions about important moral values.

“Parents and educators will love this book as it is a story that has many important moral issues as well as social elements that could be discussed,” said the author.“There are many themes and ideas that teachers could talk about in their classroom with their students. There is also a very beneficial educational section in the back about various animals.”

Pretty Kitty and the Magnificent World is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

About the Author:

Susan Ruch is a debut author and certifiable“cat lady” who lives in rural Indiana with her husband, Joe, and two felines, Lou and Ozzie. Susan enjoys exploring the natural world, and especially it's animal inhabitants. Whether searching for birds in the woods or collecting shells at the beach which may include an octopus (she has found two), her heart is happiest in nature among the creatures who live there. Her passion for reading inspires her to share stories with third graders, fostering a love of literature. Susan's book, Pretty Kitty and the Magnificent World, was inspired by her daughter's adoption of Pretty Kitty, also known as Nori.

