MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, press release, 10 February 2026 at 5:35 pm EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (the United States) OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE OR TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Sampo prices the issuance of new Restricted Tier 1 notes

Sampo plc (“ Sampo”) has today successfully priced the offering of SEK 1.5 billion SEK-denominated floating rate Restricted Tier 1 notes (the“ Notes”). The Notes bear a floating interest rate equal to 3 month STIBOR plus 1.80 per cent per annum. The first call date is 18 February 2031. The Notes are perpetual and Sampo may use its right to redeem or purchase the Notes, subject to certain conditions, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The notes are assigned a Baa2 rating by Moody's.

The new issuance is part of Sampo Group's ordinary capital management actions.

Sampo will apply to have the Notes admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. The settlement date is 18 February 2026.

Danske Bank and Nordea acted as joint bookrunners for the issuance of the Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

The principal media



DISCLAIMER – This announcement shall not, and is not intended to, constitute or contain an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and may not be used as, or in connection with, an offer or invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities of Sampo plc.