Saudi Arabia Digital Ad Spend Business Databook Report 2026: Market To Grow By 16.8% To Reach $4.68 Billion This Year - Market Size & Forecast By Spend Value Across 100+ Kpis 2020-2029

The digital ad spend market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 16.8% annually, reaching US$4.68 billion by 2026.

The digital ad spend market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 16.8% annually, reaching US$4.68 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 13.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$4.01 billion to approximately US$7.98 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the digital ad spend industry in Saudi Arabia, offering comprehensive coverage of both ad spend and digital ad spend markets. It covers more than 100+ KPIs, including spend value by segments, and market shares.

The report offers in-depth segmentation across the ad spend market, covering spend distribution by channel (television, print, radio, outdoor, and digital) and detailed breakdowns within digital ad spend, including search, ecommerce, news and media, social platforms, gaming environments, and other digital destinations. It further categorizes digital ad spend by formats such as video, display, influencer marketing, email, and audio, alongside device platforms and pricing models.

Additional analysis captures industry-level allocation patterns and the structure of the digital ad spend market across walled gardens and the open web, as well as distinctions between programmatic and direct media buying. Collectively, these datasets provide a comprehensive and quantifiable view of market size, spend behavior, and the structural dynamics shaping digital ad spend.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain an integrated view of the full advertising landscape, covering both traditional channels (television, print, radio, outdoor) and the rapidly expanding digital advertising ecosystem. Track essential spend metrics, including channel-wise allocation, digital share evolution, and growth patterns across formats and platforms.

Granular Coverage of Digital Advertising: Explore detailed segmentation across search engines, ecommerce platforms, news and media publishers, social networks, gaming environments, forums, classifieds, and other digital destinations. Social media and gaming are further broken down by individual platforms and ad environments, enabling precise assessment of digital inventory performance.

Segment-Wise Insights and Cross-Analysis: Evaluate advertising trends across formats (video, display, email, influencer marketing, blogging/podcasting), device platforms (mobile vs. desktop/laptop), pricing models (CPM, CPC, performance-based), industries, and digital ecosystems (walled gardens vs. open web). Cross-segmentation supports deeper understanding of how advertisers allocate budgets across channels, formats, and audiences.

Advertiser and Audience Behaviour Analytics: Understand how brands across sectors such as retail, BFSI, FMCG, technology, automotive, media, healthcare, education, and others, distribute their digital budgets. Assess audience engagement patterns and platform choices, providing actionable insights into reach, attention, and return on spend.

Digital Infrastructure and Ecosystem Readiness: Assess the maturity of the enabling digital ecosystem, CTV/OTT expansion, and programmatic infrastructure, all of which shape the evolution of digital advertising models and automated buying practices.

Data-Driven Forecasts and KPI Benchmarking: Access a comprehensive dataset of 100+ KPIs with historical and forecast data through 2029, offering visibility into channel evolution, digital acceleration, format-level momentum, and emerging opportunities in programmatic buying, retail media, gaming, and CTV/OTT. Decision-Ready Databook Format: Delivered in a structured, data-centric format, the Databook supports seamless integration into marketing strategies, budget planning frameworks, investment cases, and competitive benchmarking. It equips agencies, advertisers, platforms, publishers, and policymakers with evidence-based insights to guide strategic decisions.

