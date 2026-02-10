Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter And Record Full Year Earnings Of $12,553,000 Or $2.96 Per Share Declares Dividend Of $0.15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $12,553,000 or $2.96 per share compared to $11,330,000 or $2.68 per share for the same period in 2024. This represents an increase of $1,223,000 or 10.8%. The increase in full-year net income was primarily attributable to an increase in loan interest and fees of $1,890,000 and a decrease in interest expense of $1,989,000. These gains were partially offset by a decrease in securities and other interest and dividends of $1,705,000, a decrease in non-interest income of $206,000, an increase in total non-interest expenses of $215,000, and an increase in tax expense of $335,000 compared to the same period in 2024.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $3,252,000 or $0.77 per share compared to $2,654,000 or $0.63 per share for the same quarter in 2024. The increase in quarterly net income compared to 2024 of $598,000 was primarily attributable to an increase in loan interest and fees of $529,000, a decrease in interest expense of $225,000, and an increase in non-interest income of $196,000, partially offset by an increase in total non-interest expense of $196,000 and in tax expense of $197,000.

"I am very pleased to report that our full year results represented the fourth consecutive year of record earnings for the Company," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO,“Jeff Bank's strong core deposit base was evidenced by our interest expense being in the lowest percentile among its peer group of 1,296 insured commercial banks in the United States with assets between $300 million and $1 billion. In addition, our return on assets (ROA) of 1.90% was 53% higher and our leverage capital ratio of 14.68% was 35% higher than the average of those same peers. These remarkable accomplishments allowed us to reward our loyal shareholders with two special dividends in addition to our regular dividends in 2025.”

A cash dividend in the amount of fifteen cents ($0.15) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the February 10, 2026 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2026.

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains ten full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

For More Information, call: 845-482-4000

Contact: George W. Kinne, Jr., President – CEO

