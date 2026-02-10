Blackbeard's Castle St. Thomas Hosts Mardi Gras Celebration Blending Music, Pageantry, And History

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Blackbeard's Castle St. Thomas will host a vibrant Mardi Gras celebration on Friday, February 21, inviting locals and visitors to gather on the historic hilltop for an afternoon and evening of live music, cultural pageantry, festive costumes, and island-style celebration. The event takes place from 3:00 PM until close, with no cover charge.

Set against one of the most iconic landmarks in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Mardi Gras celebration brings together the rich traditions of New Orleans Mardi Gras, the playful spirit of pirate lore, and the colorful energy of Virgin Islands Carnival culture. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress, reuse past carnival costumes, and embrace bold, creative expression throughout the day.

Live music begins at 3:00 PM with New Orleans–inspired Creole jazz by the Jairay Petty Jazz Quintet, followed by evening party beats from DJ Kash starting at 6:00 PM. The event is 18+ only.

To ensure easy access, Blackbeard's Castle is offering a complimentary roundtrip shuttle from Fort Christian Parking Lot, Row D1, operating from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, allowing guests to enjoy the celebration without the stress of parking. Shuttle guests will be welcomed with a complimentary welcome drink upon arrival.

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy food and drink specials, a 360 photo booth, giveaways, and a festive mini parade procession. A traditional king cake moment adds to the celebration, with one lucky guest who finds the baby in the cake receiving a $100 gift certificate, earning judging privileges for the costume contest, and leading the parade procession.

COSTUME PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED IN THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES:

Best Pirate Mardi Gras Mashup

Most Elaborate Mask

Best Dressed Couple

Best Overall Costume

For those seeking an elevated experience, a limited number of VIP cabanas are available for $300. Each cabana includes complimentary masks, beads, and a bottle of Cava. One cabana has already been reserved, and availability is limited. Reservations can be made by emailing....

“Mardi Gras has always been about music, pageantry, and bringing people together,” said Terra Steuerwald, General Manager of Blackbeard's Castle.“Hosting this celebration on the hill allows us to honor those traditions while celebrating the history, culture, and community that make St. Thomas so special.”

Blackbeard's Castle St. Thomas continues its revival as a cultural and hospitality destination, blending centuries of history with modern island experiences. Events like this Mardi Gras celebration reflect the property's vision of creating joyful gatherings that respect the past while embracing the present.

EVENT DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

What: Mardi Gras Celebration

Where: Blackbeard's Castle St. Thomas / Jolly Roger's Restaurant & Pirate Bar

When: Friday, February 21 | 3:00 PM – Close

Cover: No cover | 18+ only

Shuttle: Complimentary shuttle from Fort Christian Parking Lot (Row D1), 3:00–8:00 PM

For media inquiries, VIP reservations, or event information, contact....