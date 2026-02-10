PM Modi To Inaugurate Emergency Landing Facility On Assam's Highway On Feb 14

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Dibrugarh-Moran stretch of the National Highway has been developed not only for civilian vehicular movement but also to serve as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) capable of accommodating frontline fighter jets and transporting aircraft of the Indian Air Force during exigencies.

In a post on X, Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would formally activate the Emergency Landing Facility on February 14, underlining its strategic importance for national security and disaster preparedness.

“Not just vehicles, the Dibrugarh-Moran section of the National Highway can also accommodate India's frontline jets and transport fleets of the Indian Air Force in case of emergencies,” the Chief Minister said.

Officials said the ELF has been constructed to meet stringent technical and safety standards required for military aircraft operations, including reinforced pavement, suitable runway markings and supporting infrastructure. The facility is designed to allow fighter aircraft and transport planes to land and take off during emergencies, natural disasters or heightened security situations, particularly in the strategically sensitive northeastern region.

The activation of the ELF is being seen as a major boost to India's defence preparedness in the Northeast, which shares international borders with multiple countries.

Defence analysts have noted that such highway-based landing facilities enhance operational flexibility for the armed forces, allowing rapid deployment and logistical support without reliance solely on conventional airbases.

The Dibrugarh–Moran stretch is among a select number of national highway segments across the country being developed as emergency landing strips as part of a broader strategy to integrate civil infrastructure with defence requirements.

Similar facilities have already been tested in other parts of India, enabling fighter jets to conduct trial landings and take-offs on highways.

Sarma said the project reflects the Centre's focus on strengthening strategic infrastructure in Assam and the wider Northeast. He also credited close coordination between the Union government, the Indian Air Force and state authorities for the timely execution of the project.

Officials said the formal activation ceremony on February 14 will demonstrate the operational readiness of the facility, with participation from senior defence and civil authorities. The state government has termed the development a landmark step that combines infrastructure growth with national security imperatives.

The Chief Minister added that such initiatives underscore Assam's growing role in India's strategic and defence architecture, while also contributing to improved connectivity and development in the region.