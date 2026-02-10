Cardtonic Expands Virtual Card Options for Global Online Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lagos, Nigeria, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtonic has announced an expansion of its virtual card offerings aimed at supporting global online payments for users across Africa, as digital payment methods continue to play a growing role in everyday economic activity.

Across the continent, consumers increasingly rely on online payment solutions to renew subscriptions, pay for digital services, and transact on international platforms that may not support locally issued cards. In response to these limitations, virtual cards have become a commonly used alternative for accessing global online services.

The increased adoption of virtual cards reflects a broader shift toward digital payment infrastructure that supports cross-border transactions. As usage grows, reliability has emerged as a key consideration for users, particularly for subscription renewals and recurring payments, where transaction failures can disrupt continued access to services.

Virtual cards address several limitations associated with traditional payment methods, including restricted international acceptance and concerns around card security. However, differences in performance across providers have led users to place greater emphasis on consistency and transaction success rates rather than access alone.

In response to these payment requirements, Cardtonic offers virtual dollar cards designed for international online transactions, including e-commerce payments and subscription services. The cards are positioned for recurring and everyday use cases where consistent processing is required.

The company has also introduced Platinum Virtual Cards as part of its virtual card offering. According to Cardtonic, the Platinum option supports near-field communication (NFC) functionality, allowing cards to be added to compatible digital wallets and used for contactless payments via mobile devices. This enables use cases beyond standard online transactions, including in-person payments where contactless methods are accepted.

By providing multiple virtual card options, Cardtonic allows users to select products based on their transaction needs, ranging from basic online payments to broader digital wallet use.

As digital payments continue to evolve across African markets, the focus for users has shifted toward payment tools that deliver consistent performance across platforms and geographies. Cardtonic's virtual card offerings are positioned within this context, providing payment options intended to support different transaction patterns and usage requirements.

About Cardtonic

Cardtonic is a fast-growing fintech super-app enabling payments beyond borders through alternative channels such as virtual dollar cards and digital assets. The platform serves more than 1.5 million users, providing frictionless access to global payments, secure gift card exchange, international bills, and digital connectivity via eSIMs.

With a strong culture of discipline, speed, and customer trust, Cardtonic gives Africans the freedom to transact globally without relying solely on limited traditional banking rails. For more information, users can visit





