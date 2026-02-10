AMERICAN SYSTEMS Awarded $172 Million Contract To Deliver Enhanced Warfighting Capability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS, a leading provider of mission-essential and information engineering services to federal customers, announced today that it has been awarded a follow-on contract-valued at $172.7 million to continue support to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division's Demonstration and Assessment Team (DAT). The contract, awarded in December, has a one-year base period, and four one-year options.

This award builds on the success of AMERICAN SYSTEMS' previous contract, underscoring the Navy's confidence in the company's ability to deliver results. Under the new contract, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will serve as the prime contractor, leading a team of Operational Test and Cybersecurity experts to help the Navy and Marine Corps evaluate and accelerate the transition of emerging technologies to the warfighter. The effort focuses on rapid, operationally relevant demonstrations and assessments that give decision-makers timely, data-driven insight into how new capabilities perform in realistic environments.

"This milestone reflects the trust our Navy partners place in AMERICAN SYSTEMS and the exceptional work of our team," said John Steckel, president and CEO of AMERICAN SYSTEMS. "By integrating advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence into our proven test and evaluation processes, we help our customers move promising capabilities from concept to the fleet faster and with greater confidence."

The follow-on contract expands AMERICAN SYSTEMS' role in planning and executing field events that bring together engineers, scientists, and operational warfighters to assess emerging technologies such as unmanned systems, advanced sensors, and mission systems. These events are designed to mirror real-world conditions, enabling more accurate assessment of operational utility, integration risk, and sustainment considerations.

As part of this work, AMERICAN SYSTEMS will apply its experience in Cybersecurity, Unmanned Systems, DevSecOps, and Live-Virtual-Constructive (LVC) environments to securely integrate and evaluate new capabilities. The company's approach also leverages the use of Large Language Models (LLM), and Generative AI to provide leadership with clear, defensible information in compressed timelines.

"Our employee-owners are committed to delivering innovative, mission-focused solutions that enhance warfighter readiness and lethality," Steckel added.

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a leading provider of mission essential and information engineering services to federal customers and is one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 2,000 employees nationwide. Based in McLean, VA, the company provides Information Technology, Program Mission Support, Engineering & Analysis, Test & Evaluation, and Training solutions to DoW, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: .

