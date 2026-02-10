Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Results Of Additional Issuance - RIKB 35 0917 - RIKS 29 0917


2026-02-10 10:33:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. February, at the price of accepted bids.

Series RIKB 35 0917 RIKS 29 0917
ISIN IS0000035574 IS0000037711
Additional issuance (nominal) 267,000,000 414,200,000
Settlement date 02/11/2026 02/11/2026
Total outstanding (nominal) 99,210,500,000 102,120,000,000

