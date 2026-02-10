Spain Digital Ad Spend Business Report 2026: A $13.4 Billion Market By 2029 From $7.85 Billion In 2025 - Global Platforms Retain Dominance, But Local Players Drive Format-Specific Competition

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Type of Advertising Channel, Format & Media, Platforms, Pricing Models, Industry, Digital Ecosystem, and Media Buying Method - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The digital ad spend market in Spain is expected to grow by 13.1% annually, reaching US$8.88 billion by 2026. The digital ad spend market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2020-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the digital ad spend market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of US$7.85 billion to approximately US$13.40 billion.



Spain's digital advertising market is undergoing structural transformation as shifts in media consumption, regulatory tightening, and the convergence of commerce and entertainment channels reshape advertiser priorities. Brands are revisiting media strategies in response to evolving audience behaviour, platform innovation, and the increasing need for privacy-aligned data practices.

The market is moving from volume-based activation toward a value- and compliance-driven model, reinforced by the growth of retail media, rising CTV investment, and more sophisticated first-party data activation. Advertisers that strengthen ecosystem partnerships, modernise technology infrastructure, and diversify channel portfolios will be best positioned to achieve outcomes in Spain's more regulated and consumer-centric digital environment.

Spain's digital advertising market is being reshaped by the combined influence of global platform dominance and accelerating domestic innovation. While major international platforms continue to anchor scale and performance, local broadcasters, publishers, and retailers are strengthening their competitive position through first-party data assets, consent-aligned targeting, and integrated media-commerce models.

Competitive differentiation is shifting from pure audience reach to the ability to operate effectively within Spain's regulatory, cultural, and data-governance context. As media, commerce, and data ecosystems increasingly converge, regulatory compliance, transparency, and content integrity will form the baseline for market participation. Platforms and publishers capable of delivering measurable performance within these requirements will define the next stage of competitive leadership.

Global Platforms Retain Dominance, but Local Players Drive Format-Specific Competition



Google remains dominant across search and display, while YouTube captures a growing share of video budgets. Meta platforms (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) are core to SME marketing and increasingly used for commerce-linked campaigns.

Amazon Ads has gained traction by offering sponsored listings and programmatic display options across its Spain site. The growth of marketplace ad solutions is notable in retail and CPG sectors.

TikTok and Snapchat are rising players, especially among Gen Z, offering high engagement for short-form video campaigns. Local players such as Atresmedia and Mediaset Espana are strengthening their streaming platforms (Atresplayer, Mitele), monetizing inventory via direct and programmatic means.

New Entrants and Ad-Tech Expansion Redefine the Ecosystem



Retailers such as El Corte Ingles and Carrefour Spain are building retail media networks to monetize onsite traffic and shopper data. These platforms are now offering self-serve ad tools to brands.

Spanish publisher groups like Prisa, Vocento, and Unidad Editorial have invested in first-party data platforms and SSP integrations, creating more competitive, privacy-compliant ad environments. Ad-tech vendors including The Trade Desk, Adform, and Criteo have deepened their presence in Spain by enabling contextual targeting and supply path optimization.

Retail Media Gains Traction as Spanish Retailers Monetize Digital Channels



Retail media is gaining strategic significance as major Spanish retailers build or enhance their in-house advertising capabilities. El Corte Ingles has been expanding its retail media offerings by integrating ad placements across its ecommerce site and app, targeting both endemic and non-endemic brands. Similarly, Carrefour Spain and Dia have either launched or scaled their digital ad services, offering brands access to transactional data and closed-loop measurement.

The ecommerce penetration in Spain, particularly in grocery and electronics, has accelerated due to convenience and mobile-first browsing behaviour. As retailers witness rising site traffic, the monetization of digital real estate has emerged as a new revenue stream. Over the next 2-4 years, retail media will intensify as an investment category, competing directly with social and display budgets. As platforms mature, advertisers will shift spend toward those that offer first-party data, conversion tracking, and integration with commerce journeys.

Connected TV (CTV) and Streaming Open New Avenues for Brand and Performance Budgets



The shift from linear TV to streaming continues, with platforms like Atresplayer, Mitele, and Movistar Plus+ expanding their ad-supported content libraries. Global players like YouTube and Netflix are also aggressively courting Spanish advertisers through premium CTV inventory and audience targeting.

Spanish households increasingly prefer on-demand viewing via smart TVs, with younger demographics moving away from traditional TV schedules. Additionally, broadcasters are packaging their content via hybrid subscription and ad-funded models, allowing more inventory to be sold programmatically. The next 2-4 years will see digital video advertising merge with TV budgets as advertisers seek integrated cross-screen measurement. CTV will become a default channel for brand campaigns, especially in FMCG, entertainment, and automotive sectors.

Privacy Regulations and Consent Management Reshape Targeting Approaches



Regulatory changes, especially around the Digital Services Act (DSA) and cookie consent guidelines by Spain's AEPD, are reshaping how advertisers collect and activate user data. Platforms and publishers are overhauling their consent management tools to ensure clear user choice, impacting retargeting and audience segmentation.

Enforcement actions and rising consumer awareness are pushing brands and tech vendors to invest in privacy-first infrastructure. Agencies are also adjusting targeting strategies to comply with explicit consent requirements. In the coming years, contextual targeting, first-party data enrichment, and clean-room integrations will take precedence. Advertisers who adapt to these frameworks early will gain trust and operational continuity, while others may face performance degradation.

Programmatic Matures with a Shift Toward Premium and Transparent Supply Chains



Programmatic buying continues to evolve in Spain, with increased focus on supply path optimization, viewability, and fraud mitigation. Premium publishers have formed alliances like Aunia (Vocento, Prisa, Godo) to offer bundled inventory in brand-safe environments, while agencies like GroupM and Dentsu are investing in curated marketplaces.

Advertisers seek better ROI and brand protection, pushing for transparency in the ad supply chain. Regulatory pressure on media quality and ad disclosures has also played a role. Programmatic will shift from scale-driven to quality-driven procurement. Platforms and SSPs that can guarantee inventory integrity, while offering premium local content, will consolidate spend.

Influencer and Creator Ecosystems Professionalize, Attracting Structured Ad Budgets



Influencer marketing has moved from fragmented one-off engagements to structured partnerships with measurement frameworks. Spanish creators on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are increasingly collaborating with fashion, travel, and lifestyle brands through managed marketplaces.

The creator economy in Spain is maturing with talent agencies, legal structures, and analytics platforms supporting scalable brand-creator relationships. Brands are allocating fixed influencer budgets for seasonal campaigns and product launches. Influencer marketing will continue growing as a mid-funnel investment, especially for Gen Z and millennial segments. Transparency in contracts and performance metrics will be critical, and platforms that offer brand safety and direct access to vetted creators will be preferred.

Key Attributes: