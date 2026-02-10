Driven By Purpose® Podcast Features Dr. Obioma Martin On Faith, Resilience, And Purpose-Driven Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Driven By Purpose, the podcast hosted by motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, has released a new episode featuring Dr. Obioma Martin, an educator, leadership strategist, and best-selling author known for empowering individuals through faith-centered, purpose-driven leadership.

In the episode, Dr. Martin reflects on how early experiences with instability and responsibility shaped her understanding of purpose and leadership. Drawing from her background in education, entrepreneurship, and mentorship, she shares how faith, discipline, and community support became foundational pillars for lasting personal and professional transformation.

“When I realized that my circumstances didn't separate me from God's love, everything shifted,” Dr. Martin says.“That understanding reshaped how I saw myself and what I believed was possible.”

Throughout the conversation, Dr. Martin emphasizes that purpose is often discovered through lived experience rather than prescribed plans. The episode highlights the importance of mentorship, accountability, and spiritual grounding in rebuilding trust, clarity, and confidence. She underscores that leadership begins with self-leadership, learning to believe in yourself, trust yourself, and advocate for yourself before being entrusted with the responsibility of leading others.

Dr. Martin's episode also premiered on Times Square Today® and Wall Street Today® via The Success Network® YouTube Channel, bringing her leadership journey and message to a global audience. The feature positions her as a trusted voice in faith-centered leadership, resilience, and purpose-driven empowerment.

Driven By Purpose® highlights stories of perseverance, leadership, and purpose from individuals who turn defining challenges into lasting impact. The episode featuring Dr. Obioma Martin is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

🎧 Watch the episode on The Success Network® YouTube Channel:



About Dr. Obioma Martin

Dr. Obioma Martin is an educator, leadership strategist, accountability coach, and best-selling author known for faith-centered, purpose-driven leadership development. Her work focuses on self-leadership, resilience, and equipping individuals and organizations to lead with clarity, integrity, and lasting impact.