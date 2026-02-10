Driven By Purpose®️: Krzysztof Garlewicz On Hope, Trust, And Purpose

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Driven By Purpose, the podcast hosted by renowned motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, has released a new episode with Krzysztof Garlewicz, co-founder of ProsperiFi and advisor to family-owned businesses. The episode explores how hope, trust, and a clear sense of purpose can guide organizations and families through uncertainty and change.

Garlewicz explains how hope, trust, and purpose help families and organizations stay grounded during difficult times. With experience guiding family enterprises and leadership teams, he shows that finding a "North Star" enables people to navigate conflict, restore trust, and make decisions driven by lasting values.“Every breakthrough begins with a breakdown,” Garlewicz says.“When things feel most uncertain, that's often when purpose becomes clearest, if you're willing to slow down and look for it.”

Listeners will discover Garlewicz's approach to guiding family businesses through complexity by focusing on shared purpose, accountability, and relationships. The episode shows how trust becomes the foundation for teamwork, resilience, and lasting success, strengthening businesses, families, and communities.

The episode also premiered on Times Square Today® and Wall Street Today® via The Success Network® YouTube Channel, bringing Garlewicz's insights on purpose-driven leadership and trust-building to a global audience.

Driven By Purpose® highlights stories of perseverance, leadership, and purpose from people who turn challenges into meaningful impact. The episode with Krzysztof Garlewicz is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

About Driven By Purpose®

Hosted by Rudy Ruettiger, Driven By Purpose® features conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who have found purpose through challenges and triumphs. Each episode explores the moments, values, and lessons that inspire people to lead with authenticity, courage, and impact.