Bihar: Liquor Raid Leads To Recovery Of Rs 43.94 Lakh In Samastipur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) In a surprising turn of events, a police raid conducted in the Chakmahesi police station area of Samastipur on Tuesday evening led to the recovery of a huge amount of cash instead of illicit liquor.

Acting on information about an illegal liquor business, a police team led by Chakmahesi SHO Manish Kumar raided a hut near the Saidpur Market Committee.

During the search, police noticed a carton kept in a corner of the house. On opening it, they found a bag filled with tea leaves.

Further inspection revealed bundles of currency notes amounting to Rs 43,94,500.

Following the recovery, DSP-2 Sanjay Kumar and senior police officials were informed.

The cash was counted under the supervision of a magistrate.

No liquor was found during the raid, and the house owner fled the spot.

Later, through family members, the absconding house owner claimed that the money was obtained by selling ancestral land and said he would provide documentary proof.

Sadar DSP-2 Sanjay Kumar said that since such a large amount of unaccounted cash was recovered, the Income Tax Department has been informed.

Further investigation into the source of the money is underway.

In a separate incident, Patna City police seized Rs 32 lakh in cash from two youths riding a motorcycle during a routine vehicle check.

The incident took place in the Moghalpura police station area.

According to police, when officers signalled the bike to stop, the riders attempted to flee, raising suspicion.

They were chased, apprehended, and searched. Police recovered bundles of Rs 500 notes from their bags, totalling Rs 32 lakh.

During questioning, the youths claimed the cash belonged to a company based in Burdwan, West Bengal, and said they were on their way to deposit the money in a bank.

However, police found their explanation unsatisfactory.

The two youths were taken to the police station along with the seized cash, and the Income Tax Department was informed.

Income Tax officials will now verify the claim and investigate the ownership and source of the recovered money.