Latin America Digital Ad Spend Market Size & Forecast By Spend Value Across 100+ Kpis By Type Of Advertising Channel, Form

The digital ad spend market in Latin America is set to grow by 10.8% annually, anticipating a value of US$50.1 billion by 2026. From 2026 to 2029, this market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3%, with projections indicating an expansion to approximately US$70.9 billion by 2029. Key Trends and Drivers Latin America's digital advertising landscape is evolving with significant structural transformations. Shifting consumer behaviors, platform expansion, and changes in e-commerce and media are redefining advertiser priorities. The integration of retail media, social commerce, and video is forming a broad performance ecosystem, driving brands to localize content and adopt privacy-compliant infrastructure in response to regulatory developments and platform shifts. Social Commerce Dynamics

Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook are integrating shopping features, as seen with TikTok Shop's embedded checkout in Brazil.

The growth of mobile-first e-commerce and regional influencer engagement is accelerating the fusion of social content and shopping. As integration of payment and logistics improves, social platforms are becoming significant performance marketing environments. Retail Media Networks

Latin American retailers are expanding digital ad networks to monetize traffic, with leaders like Mercado Libre Ads providing comprehensive advertising options.

The shift towards channels with first-party data is accelerating due to third-party cookie deprecation and demand for measurable outcomes. Retail media is expected to expand into sectors like grocery and electronics, with enhanced collaborations to boost targeting and reporting capabilities. Video Consumption Trends

There is a significant migration towards mobile-first, short-form video platforms, including YouTube Shorts and TikTok.

Short-form video is becoming the dominant content form due to affordable mobile data and smartphone penetration, especially among younger demographics. Advertisers are adapting with new creative formats, and short-form video ad inventory is integrating stronger branded content and direct response elements. Regulatory Impacts

Regulatory measures like Brazil's LGPD are influencing how advertisers manage data usage and consent, prompting a shift towards first-party data strategies. Growing scrutiny from regional data protection authorities is realigning advertising frameworks towards compliance with international standards. Platform Consolidation

Global platforms are merging ad tools under unified interfaces to simplify operations across diverse advertising channels. All-in-one solutions are becoming more prevalent for managing fragmented audiences, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses. Competitive Landscape The digital advertising market is transitioning from a platform-focused model to a complex ecosystem-driven environment. While global players like Google and Meta continue to dominate, local retail media networks and commerce platforms are increasing competition through innovative ad solutions. With ongoing partnerships and acquisitions, Latin America's competitive landscape will evolve further. Retail media is expected to solidify as a key performance advertising pillar, particularly in key markets like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the digital ad spend industry in Latin America, offering insights into market dynamics, regulatory impacts, and evolving competitive structures. It serves as a valuable resource for advertisers, agencies, and stakeholders aiming to navigate the rapidly changing advertising environment in the region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 450 Forecast Period 2026 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $50.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $70.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Latin America



