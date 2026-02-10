Life Extension Reformulates Supplement For Healthy Testosterone Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bestselling men's health supplement supports free and total“T” levels

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Testosterone is vital to a man's physical strength, body composition, sex drive and mood. But as men get older, they naturally produce less of it. Life Extension's bestselling Testosterone Elite is a non-hormonal dietary supplement that encourages healthy testosterone production in men using clinically studied proprietary ingredients-and it's recently been updated to include Bio-LuteolinTM, which is up to 14x times more bioavailable than regular luteolin supplements* and has been shown in a clinical trial to promote healthy testosterone levels.

*Than regular luteolin defined as 98% pure powder luteolin

“We recently updated Testosterone Elite to include Bio-LuteolinTM, specifically for those men looking for non-hormone alternatives to supporting healthy testosterone levels,” said Life Extension Chief Scientific Officer Andrew G. Swick, MS, PhD. Swick explained that in a clinical study conducted in collaboration with Akay Bioactives, Bio-LuteolinTM produced beneficial effects on testosterone and associated measurements.

How does a supplement that does not contain testosterone support healthy T-levels? Data shows that the blend of pomegranate and cacao in this formula encourages both free and total testosterone levels and helps maintain healthy sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) levels, which supports healthy testosterone utilization within the body.

The addition of Bio-LuteolinTM may further bolster the product's benefits. In addition to promoting total testosterone, the trial of healthy men aged 35-55 taking luteolin with fenugreek fibers (the ingredients in this proprietary blend) demonstrated a decrease of SHBG by up to 11%, which coincided with an up to 22% increase in free testosterone compared to baseline by the end of the study.

Life Extension also offers Bio-LuteolinTM as a stand-alone supplement for cellular health and healthy aging. In addition to Testosterone Elite, Life Extension's men's health line includes Hair Growth for Men, which supports men's hair growth, fullness and density.

Testosterone Elite (item #02500): This product is intended to promote testosterone levels but does not contain testosterone.

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension's Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Life Extension's Newly Improved Testosterone Elite vegetarian formula helps maintain healthy testosterone levels NON-GMO and Gluten-Free

