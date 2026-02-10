'SARAS Aajeevika Mela-2026' Opens In Gurugram With 900 Women Entrepreneurs
The Mela, which promises to present colours of the country's rural traditions, folk arts, and women's entrepreneurship, is being organised at the Leisure Valley Park Ground located in Sector-29 from February 10 to February 26, said an official statement.
Over 450 stalls have been set up at the fair premises, offering everything from Kashmir's Pashmina in the north to Tamil Nadu's silk in the south, and from Rajasthan's embroidery in the west to Assam's bamboo crafts in the east, all under one roof, it said.
Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, told media persons that 10 crore women in the country are currently organised under the“Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission”.
She also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, of which 2.9 crore Didis have become Lakhpati Didis by December 2025, and this target will be achieved in the near future.
Sharma highlighted an important financial aspect, stating that the honesty and economic progress of Self-Help Group women has increased their confidence in the banking sector.
She shared that the NPA (non-performing asset) of Self-Help Groups in various states has dropped to less than 2 per cent, which is a testament to the fact that rural women are repaying their loans on time and becoming skilled in financial management.
During the press conference, several successful women entrepreneurs shared their experiences and success stories.
Many women recounted how they once had no source of income, but after joining self-help groups and taking advantage of government schemes, they are now not only supporting their families but also providing employment to other women.
The "Lakhpati Didi Pavilion" at the fair showcases the stories of such empowered women.
One of the main attractions of this year's SARAS fair is the 'Knowledge and Learning Pavilion.' Special workshops will be held daily for women entrepreneurs. In these sessions, women will be taught the intricacies of packaging, branding, preparing business proposals, and social media marketing, said the statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment