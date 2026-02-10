Chunky Panday Meets Sakshi Maharaj On Visit To Birthplace Of Lord Hanuman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Chunky Panday recently met the Member of the Lok Sabha, Sakshi Maharaj in Nashik. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his visit to the holy city.

The actor also visited the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, Hanumanji Mandir near Anjaneri hills in Nashik. One of the pictures also shows the actor posing with Sakshi Maharaj.

He wrote in the caption,“Jai Hanumanji. Beautiful Darshan at Hanumanji Mandir near Anjaneri hills Nashik. The Birthplace of Hanumanji”.

Earlier, the actor celebrated another year of marital bliss with his better half Bhavana Panday. Commemorating the special day, the actor penned a lovely anniversary wish for Bhavana on social media, claiming "Love you forever".

The 'Housefull' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a string of unseen photos of Chunky and Bhavana, along with the caption, "Happy Happy Anniversary @bhavanapandey (red heart emoji) Love You Forever and ever again (Kiss emoji) (sic)”.

Talking about their love story, Chunky and Bhavana first met in a nightclub in Delhi back in 1996. Bhavana, who was studying for her final exams at the time, was introduced to Chunky by a friend, and the two connected immediately. After going through the hardships of a long-distance relationship, they finally tied the knot in January 1998. They are blessed with two daughters, Ananya Panday, who is an actress, and Rysa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chunky's latest outing, 'Rahu Ketu' co-starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, finally reached the cinema halls. Chunky, who is seen as Mordecai in the film, treated the netizens with a couple of pictures of his character on social media, piquing the interest of movie buffs.

He took to his official Instagram account and shared some snaps flaunting his long white hair and a beard, shelling out some intense vibes. The carousel included a close-up shot of Chunky, along with pictures of the actor with co-stars Pulkit and Varun.