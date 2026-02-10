Odisha Govt Clears 23 Industrial Projects Worth Over Rs 4,111.80 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 10 (IANS) The Odisha government on Tuesday approved 23 industrial investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 4,111.80 crore, generating 9,924 employment opportunities, marking a major milestone towards strengthening the state's industrial ecosystem and accelerating job-led economic growth.

These proposals were approved during the 144th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Tuesday.

The approved projects span a wide range of sectors including Mechanical and Electrical Capital Goods, Apparel and Textiles, Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing, Shipbuilding and Ship Repair, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Refractories, Aluminium Downstream Industries, Mineral Beneficiation, Metal Downstream, Plastics, Glass Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehousing, Infrastructure, and Tourism and Hospitality, reflecting the State's diversified, future-ready and resilient industrial strategy.

The projects will be implemented across eleven districts –Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Debagarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, ensuring regionally balanced industrial development and expanded employment opportunities.

Among the major investment proposals receiving approval from the SLSWCA on Tuesday were Kalinga Metalics Limited's 4 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant in Sundargarh, with an investment of Rs 600 crore creating 700 jobs; Rashmi Metallurgical Industry Private Limited's 3.0 MTPA iron ore beneficiation plant with a tailing pond in Sundargarh, involving an investment of Rs 350 crore and generating 200 jobs; Water Tech India Private Limited's proposal to establish a plastic-based products manufacturing facility in Ganjam, with an investment of Rs 387 crore creating 975 jobs; and Nipha Limited's railway component manufacturing unit in Khordha, with an investment of Rs 384 crore generating 310 jobs.

“These 23 projects together account for a total investment of Rs 4,111.80 crore and 9,924 employment opportunities, reaffirming Odisha's position as a high-potential investment destination in Eastern India. With strong sectoral diversity spanning traditional manufacturing to aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure and premium tourism, the State is building a resilient and future-ready industrial base,” informed the state government in an official statement.