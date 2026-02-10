Ecuador Arrests The Mayor Of Its Second-Largest City In A Pre-Dawn Raid

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Aquiles Álvarez, the mayor of Guayaquil, was arrested before dawn on Tuesday along with his two brothers and eight others in a sweeping operation prosecutors have named "Caso Goleada," investigating alleged organized crime, money laundering, and tax fraud. - The arrest comes months after Álvarez publicly accused President Daniel Noboa of political persecution and hinted at running for president - a move that would directly challenge the man who won re-election last April by an 11-point margin. - Ecuador's penal code punishes money laundering with up to 22 years in prison - meaning a conviction would not only end Álvarez's political career but potentially remove the most prominent opposition figure from the country's most violent city.

Before the sun rose over Guayaquil on Tuesday, police and prosecutors broke down doors. By the time the coastal city of nearly three million people woke up, its mayor was in handcuffs, his brothers were in custody, and a fleet of phones, cash, and USB drives had been seized from multiple locations across the province of Guayas.

Aquiles Álvarez, 42, was detained alongside 10 others in what Ecuador's Attorney General has dubbed "Caso Goleada" - a probe into an alleged criminal network involved in money laundering and tax fraud.

Among those arrested were his brothers Antonio, the president of Barcelona Sporting Club, Ecuador 's most popular football team, and Xavier.

All three held stakes in a petroleum company called Ternape Petroleum S.A., with Aquiles reportedly holding $300,000 in shares and each brother $150,000.

The investigation began in October 2025 with raids on the Álvarez family homes in Guayaquil and the affluent suburb of Samborondón.

Álvarez gave a sworn statement to prosecutors in Quito in January, after which he told reporters that investigators themselves could not explain why they considered him a money launderer. He was transferred to Quito again on Tuesday, where formal charges are expected within 24 hours.

This is not his first legal battle. Álvarez already faces trial in a separate case called "Triple A," which accuses him of illegal fuel trafficking - a charge he denies. That trial, originally set for January 31, has been postponed multiple times without a new date.

What makes this more than a criminal story is the political backdrop. Álvarez won the mayoral office in 2023 with the backing of the Citizen Revolution party, the movement of exiled former president Rafael Correa.

He has repeatedly accused President Daniel Noboa of waging a political vendetta against him, claiming in a recent video that the government wants to convict him before the October 2026 registration deadline for candidates - effectively barring him from running for re-election or higher office.

Noboa, who won re-election in April 2025 by defeating Correa's protégée Luisa González 56 to 44 percent, has pursued aggressive security and anti-corruption campaigns that his critics call selective.

Weeks before Álvarez's arrest, prosecutors also raided the home of González herself, in a separate money laundering probe - an action Álvarez publicly called a "crude persecution." The opposition sees a pattern; the government sees law enforcement.

The stakes extend beyond one man's career. Guayaquil recorded 1,900 homicides in the first nine months of 2025 alone - the worst toll in Ecuador - and Álvarez had positioned himself as the loudest critic of Noboa 's militarized approach to the crisis.

His removal from office, whether through conviction or prolonged detention, would silence the most visible opposition voice in a country where the ruling party and Correa's movement each hold 66 seats in the National Assembly.

Álvarez's lawyer, Ramiro García, said he was traveling to Quito to learn the formal charges. The mayor, who once delivered pizzas in the United States before managing Ecuador's most beloved football club, now faces a judicial process that could determine not just his own future - but whether Ecuador's opposition has anyone left to challenge the man in the presidential palace.