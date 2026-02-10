Brazil's $4.5 Billion Bond Sale Draws Nearly Three Times The Demand

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - Brazil's Treasury sold $3.5 billion in new 10-year Global 2036 bonds and $1 billion in reopened 30-year Global 2056 notes - the largest 10-year tranche in the history of Brazilian sovereign issuance abroad. - Demand reached roughly $12 billion, 2.7 times the amount offered, while the 30-year spread of 245 basis points above U.S. Treasuries was the tightest for a Brazilian bond of that maturity in over a decade. - The sale landed on a day the Ibovespa hit its 10th record high of 2026 and the real touched its strongest level in 21 months - but Brazil still sits one notch below investment grade with an October election looming.

When the order book for Brazil's first international bond offering of 2026 opened on Monday morning in New York, the Treasury expected healthy interest.

What it got was a stampede. Investors placed roughly $12 billion in bids for $4.5 billion in dollar-denominated sovereign debt - a vote of confidence that would have seemed implausible just fourteen months ago, when the real was in free fall and markets were questioning whether President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government had any credible fiscal anchor at all.

The operation, coordinated by HSBC, JPMorgan, Santander and Sumitomo, was split into two tranches. The new Global 2036 - a 10-year benchmark - raised $3.5 billion at a yield of 6.4%, or 220 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasury securities.

That volume is the largest ever for a Brazilian 10-year dollar bond. The reopening of the Global 2056, a 30-year instrument first issued last September, added another $1 billion at a yield of 7.3%, bringing the outstanding stock of that bond to $3.5 billion.

Both spreads tightened significantly compared with Brazil's September 2025 issuance, when 30-year paper priced at 252.7 basis points over Treasuries.

The 245 basis-point spread on the Global 2056 was the tightest for a Brazilian 30-year bond since July 2014, according to the Treasury. Proceeds will be added to international reserves on February 19.

The timing was calculated. Brazil's financial markets are riding a powerful wave of foreign inflows driven by a global rotation out of U.S. assets and into emerging markets.

On the same day the bonds priced, the Ibovespa closed at a record 186,241 points - its tenth all-time high of the year - while the dollar fell below R$5.19 for the first time since May 2024.

The Boletim Focus, the central bank's weekly survey, showed inflation expectations for 2026 dipping to 3.97%, comfortably below the 4.5% ceiling.

The Treasury framed the result as a validation of Brazil's sovereign credibility, and it is - to a point. Appetite for emerging market debt is genuinely strong, record Brazilian tax revenues of R$2.89 trillion in 2025 have eased immediate funding concerns, and the Copom's signal that it may begin cutting the Selic from 15% in March has added fuel to the rally.

The bond sale also serves a practical purpose: it establishes liquid benchmarks on the dollar yield curve that Brazilian companies use as reference points when raising their own capital abroad.

But the enthusiasm has structural guardrails. Brazil's credit ratings remain below investment grade - BB at S&P and Fitch, Ba1 at Moody's, which downgraded its outlook from positive to stable last May citing larger-than-expected fiscal deficits and spending rigidity. Gross debt-to-GDP stands near 91% and is projected to keep rising.

Over 90% of the federal budget is locked into mandatory spending on pensions and salaries, leaving almost no room for discretionary adjustment. The October presidential election adds a layer of political uncertainty that could easily reverse the current optimism if fiscal discipline wavers.

The $4.5 billion raised on Monday proves that global capital is willing to bet on Brazil when the window is open. The harder question - whether Brazil can keep that window open through an election year, with interest payments consuming over a fifth of government revenue - is one no bond sale can answer.