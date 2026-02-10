Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Update: BMRCL Considers New Committee Amid Political Debate

Discussions are ongoing at the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) regarding a proposed metro ticket fare hike, which has sparked a major political debate in the city. Accusations and counter-accusations have escalated between the Congress and BJP, each blaming the other for creating public unrest over the fare increase. Amid this political turmoil, BMRCL officials have stated that the decision on the fare hike is temporarily on hold, while the possibility of forming a new fare fixation committee is under consideration.

Ticket Fare Hike Seen as Inevitable

A recent proposal recommended a 5% increase in metro ticket fares based on the current fare fixation committee's suggestions. However, BMRCL has temporarily deferred the decision due to political opposition and widespread public outcry. Officials have indicated that, despite the delay, a fare hike appears inevitable, given the financial pressures on the corporation, rising maintenance costs, and the mounting debt burden.

Political Opposition to the Fare Hike

The BJP has strongly opposed the recommendations of the current fare fixation committee, demanding that the proposed fare increase not be implemented immediately. This has left BMRCL in a dilemma: whether to proceed with the 5% increase as per the existing committee's recommendation or to constitute a new fare fixation committee and decide based on its findings.

Fare Fixation Rules and Possible Solutions

According to regulations, metro ticket fares cannot be revised without the recommendation of a fare fixation committee. Therefore, implementing the 5% fare increase suggested by the current committee may be the only feasible short-term option. Alternatively, BMRCL could form a new committee to review and recommend the fare revision before any changes are implemented.

Crucial BMRCL Board Meeting Approaching

The upcoming BMRCL board meeting is expected to be decisive in resolving the fare hike issue and other administrative matters. Sources have indicated that a previous board meeting scheduled for yesterday was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, with preparations now underway for the next session. It is anticipated that the board will make a final decision regarding the metro ticket fare hike and the potential formation of a new fare fixation committee.

Passengers Await Clarity

The Bengaluru Metro ticket fare hike remains a matter of significant financial, administrative, and political concern. Commuters are expected to receive clarity only after the BMRCL board meeting, which will determine whether fares will increase, remain unchanged, or undergo further review.