India, UK Sign Social Security Pact To Avoid Double Contributions

India and the United Kingdom on Tuesday signed an Agreement on Social Security relating to Social Security Contributions, aimed at avoiding double social security contributions for employees on temporary assignments in each other's territories for periods of up to 36 months. The agreement, signed in the national capital by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, noted that the move is intended to facilitate talent mobility between the two countries while ensuring continued social security coverage for employees on short-term overseas assignments.

Facilitating Talent Mobility

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the agreement follows commitments made during the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India and the UK in July 2025 and forms part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and partnerships in the services sector. "The Agreement seeks to avoid double social security contributions for employees of both countries on temporary assignments in each other's territories for periods of up to 36 months. The Agreement will support mobility and continued social security coverage of the employees on short-term overseas assignments. This will enhance India-UK partnerships in the service sector, leveraging the high skills and innovative service sectors of both countries," the statement read.

Strengthening Bilateral Partnerships

The MEA highlighted that India has been progressively entering into bilateral Social Security Agreements (SSAs) with other countries to safeguard the interests of Indian professionals working abroad for short durations. The India-UK SSA will leverage the high skills and innovative capacities of both countries, particularly in services and technology, the MEA stated.

Implementation and Access to Information

The agreement is expected to take effect alongside CETA, which is planned for implementation in the first half of 2026. Details of the agreement will be made available on the MEA website and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal, enabling employees to secure Certificates of Coverage (CoC) to prevent double social security contributions.

"The signed agreement will be hosted on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs and the website of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation for the information of the stakeholders so that they can secure Certificates of Coverage (CoC) to avoid making double social security contributions," the statement added.

This landmark step reinforces India-UK cooperation, supports the free movement of skilled professionals, and strengthens economic and trade ties. (ANI)

