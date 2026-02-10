Rare Grey Hypocolius Makes Gujarat's Chhari-Dhandh A Global Hub

The presence of the rare Grey Hypocolius has turned the Chhari-Dhandh Conservation Reserve in Gujarat's Kachchh district into a major global destination for birdwatchers and ornithologists. Recently designated a Ramsar site, the wetland is experiencing a steady influx of international tourists keen to observe its rich avian diversity.

The Elusive Grey Hypocolius

More than 283 bird species have been documented in and around Chhari-Dhandh, but a handful of rare migratory birds draw special international attention--most notably the Grey Hypocolius (Hypocolius ampelinus), locally known as Maskati Latoro. The slender, pale-grey passerine breeds in the arid regions of Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan and has been a regular winter visitor to the scrublands of Kachchh since 1990.

Experts note that the Grey Hypocolius typically inhabits arid scrub forests, desert landscapes and adjoining farmlands. It is usually sighted in small flocks, feeding on fruit-bearing trees and shrubs, and is known for its distinctive squeaky wails and whistles.

Every winter, bird enthusiasts and researchers from around the world visit Chhari-Dhandh to observe this elusive species. Birdwatchers observe that the Grey Hypocolius arrives in the Fulay scrub forest between October and November and stays until March or April. Its primary diet includes ripe berries of Salvadora persica, locally known as 'Piloodi' or 'Khari Jar', along with flower petals and berries of another native plant, Tankara.

Historical Sightings

Historical records show that two specimens of the Grey Hypocolius were collected from the Great Rann of Kachchh in March 1960 at Kuar Bet. The species was rediscovered in the region in January 1990, when ornithologist S. N. Varu sighted a female at Fulay village in the Banni grasslands.

Hub for Global Birdwatchers

"Chhari-Dhandh is the most reliable place in India to observe the Grey Hypocolius, making it a major attraction for global tourists, birdwatchers and wildlife photographers," say wildlife photographers from Kachchh. They added that the Ramsar designation is expected to further boost international interest in the wetland.

Conservation Success and Biodiversity

In addition to the Grey Hypocolius, the White-naped Tit (Machlolophus nuchalis), an endemic species to India, is another key attraction for birdwatchers at Chhari-Dhandh. The wetland was declared Gujarat's first Conservation Reserve in 2008 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, during the tenure of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, sustained conservation efforts have strengthened the protection of the state's wetlands. Around 283 bird species have now been recorded in and around Chhari-Dhandh, including 11 globally threatened and nine near-threatened species, underscoring its high conservation value. (ANI)

