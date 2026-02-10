DMK, Congress 'In Harmony', Alliance Talks To Be Announced Soon: Kanimozhi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi on Tuesday said that Congress and DMK are in harmony and the alliance talks for the forthcoming assembly polls will be announced soon.

There has been some concern in Congress over "the delay" by DMK in forming a committee to hold seat-sharing talks. The Congress has formed a committee for the talks, party leaders have said. Kanimozhi's announcement of alliance talks taking place soon is expected to lessen concerns in Congress, which is seeking a higher share of seats.

"We cannot respond to individuals talking about the Congress-DMK alliance. Congress and DMK are in harmony. The alliance talks will be announced soon," Kanimozhi said.

Congress Awaits DMK's Move

Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai said on Tuesday that they are waiting for DMK to announce its negotiation committee. "The DMK is going to form the negotiation committee. After the committee is formed, our Congress negotiation committee will go and discuss with them. We are waiting for the announcement of the negotiation committee from DMK," he said.

"We told the DMK Supremo to form the committee because we are nearing the election, we don't have time to campaign in all 234 seats. That's why we are requesting, wait and see. We are expecting it very soon," he added.

BJP Calls Congress a 'Burden' on DMK

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to portray Congress as a burden on the DMK. Congress is part of ruling DMK-led alliance in the state. BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy on Monday claimed that DMK feels that Congress has become very weak.

"I have been saying this, the DMK feels that the Congress is a waste luggage and... as happened in the entire country, like how Mamata Banerjee did, how the Aam Aadmi did, the same way DMK is feeling that the party in Tamil Nadu has also become very weak," he told ANI.

Congress won 18 seats as part of DMK-led alliance in 2021 assmebly polls. DMK won 133 seats. (ANI)

