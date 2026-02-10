This Biotech Stock Nearly Doubled In Value Today Morning What's Driving Investor Optimism?

Evommune Inc. (EVMN) shares nearly doubled in value in Tuesday's pre-market trade after the company reported positive results from its atopic dermatitis trial.

Evommune stated that its atopic dermatitis drug, EVO301, met its primary endpoint at week 12 during the Phase 2a trial. The company said that EVO301 achieved highly statistically significant outcomes in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Retail sentiment around Evommune trended in the 'neutral' territory at the time of writing. The EVMN stock was among the top five trending tickers on the platform.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.