Allu Arjun's 42 Rules Go Viral: Fans Shocked By The Actor's Bizarre Meeting Conditions

South superstar Allu Arjun is widely loved for his blockbuster films. Now, a viral report has grabbed attention, claiming that anyone wishing to meet the actor must follow as many as 42 surprising and bizarre rules.

The rules for meeting Allu Arjun recently went viral. Former Royal Enfield brand strategist Kaveri Barua shared on a podcast that she received a list of 42 rules from his team.

Kaveri Barua revealed the rules are strict: no direct eye contact, no handshakes, maintain physical distance, and no noise. She said his team ensures these are followed.

Unbelievable rules of Allu Arjun.A media professional reveals some of the shocking "do's and don'ts" when meeting megastar Allu Arjun strictly following a list of 42 rules to being told "don't look in sir's eyes" and "don't shake hands,"Why someone can't look in your... twitter/pGv9UmhhBP

- lakshman (@rebel_notout) February 10, 2026

Allu Arjun began as a child artist in 1985. His lead debut was Gangotri (2003). His hits include Arya, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, DJ, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Pushpa.

Allu Arjun has about three upcoming films. Besides Pushpa 3, he's in a film with director Atlee playing 4 roles, and another untitled movie is in the works.