Faulty Traffic Signal Project Triggers Persistent Gridlock In Baramulla

Srinagar- Amid the non-functioning ₹33-lakh Traffic Signal System Project, continued violation of traffic norms, and widespread roadside encroachments, chronic traffic congestion continues to trouble Baramulla town.

Apart from Main Chowk and Bindass Chowk, several other junctions, arterial roads, and inner streets remain heavily congested throughout the day.

In August 2018, the Municipal Council Baramulla installed traffic signal lights at three key junctions, Tehsil Point, Main Chowk, and near Azad Gunj Bridge, to streamline traffic movement. However, years later, the system has failed to become operational.

From dawn to dusk, the signal at Tehsil Point continues to blink, while the administration has yet to put it into service. Similarly, traffic lights installed at other locations remain non-functional.

Residents expressed concern over the utilisation of taxpayers' money, stating that such costly projects should be implemented with proper planning and strategy.

“It is merely a showpiece. A huge amount has already been spent, and further delay may result in a complete waste of public funds. Infrastructure meant for public convenience should serve its purpose,” a resident said.

Kashmir Observer observed that traffic police personnel make strenuous efforts to regulate vehicular movement. However, non-compliance with traffic rules by private and commercial vehicle operators continues to aggravate the situation, leading to frequent congestion.

Commuters complained that commercial vehicles often stop abruptly in the middle of roads to pick up or drop passengers. This forces other vehicles to apply sudden brakes and increases the risk of accidents.

They appealed to the concerned departments to deploy additional manpower at key junctions and take timely action to prevent untoward incidents.

“Violators must face strict action. Reckless wrong-side driving and violations of speed and passenger limits often go unchecked. Along with traffic police deployment and dividers, clear and strict directives are required,” said Sajad Khan, a commuter.

The lack of adequate parking facilities has further worsened the problem. Long queues of parked vehicles occupy roadsides at several locations, including Cement Bridge, Jadeed Link Road, and Sabzi Market, obstructing the smooth flow of traffic.

Footpaths across the town have also been encroached upon by stalls, street vendors, and shopkeepers, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads and increasing the risk of accidents.

Residents said navigating the town, particularly during peak hours, has become increasingly difficult.

“Crowded roads make walking time-consuming, especially when you need to reach the office. Children, elderly people, and persons with disabilities are particularly vulnerable,” said Muhammad Shaban, a pedestrian.

When contacted, officials said that besides routine traffic deployment, joint inspections are being conducted to streamline vehicular movement. However, no official response was provided regarding the non-functional Traffic Signal System Project.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Traffic Baramulla said the problem would persist unless the public adheres to traffic norms, adding that the police remain vigilant.

“From our side, efforts are being made to address the issues. Public cooperation is essential. Violations are being taken up on a priority basis, and manpower is deployed as per requirement,” he said.