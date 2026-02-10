403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Flyer Of America Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:29 AM EST - New Flyer of America Inc.: Today announced that Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has exercised options for 75 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric forty-foot transit buses and 25 Xcelsior CHARGE NGTM battery-electric forty-foot transit buses. The options are being exercised from New Flyer's robust Q4 backlog. New Flyer of America Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $17.16.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment