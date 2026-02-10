Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-10 10:08:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:29 AM EST - New Flyer of America Inc.: Today announced that Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has exercised options for 75 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric forty-foot transit buses and 25 Xcelsior CHARGE NGTM battery-electric forty-foot transit buses. The options are being exercised from New Flyer's robust Q4 backlog. New Flyer of America Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $17.16.

