Microbix Biosystems Inc.


2026-02-10 10:08:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:36 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Welcomes the College of America Pathologists as a customer for Microbix quality assessment products for use in CAP clinical laboratory proficiency-testing programs, also commonly known as External Quality Assessments. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.22.

