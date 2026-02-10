Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Superior Plus Corp.: Said its Certarus arm today announced the opening of a new operational service location in Dade City, Florida, further expanding its ability to support the growth of industrial customers, utilities, and communities across Florida. Superior Plus Corp. shares T are trading unchanged at $7.38.

