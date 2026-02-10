403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.: Announced the publication of results from its Phase II ARCHER study in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $1.42.
