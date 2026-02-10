Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greenlane Renewables Inc.

2026-02-10 10:08:55
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:06 AM EST - Greenlane Renewables Inc.: Has surpassed a major commercial milestone, having now sold over 500 biogas desulfurization and upgrading systems into 32 countries. This milestone represents a significant increase from the more than 355 systems into 28 countries total disclosed last year, and further reinforces the Company's long-standing leadership in the global renewable natural gas and biogas markets. Greenlane Renewables Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.22.

