Una Cunningham

Professor Emerita, Department of Teaching and Learning, Stockholm University

I have been working for many years in the field of language education and have conducted research on English language teaching as well as multilingualism at home, school and preschool. I have worked intensively to create research-based information for parents of multilingual children and professionals who meet multilingual families. My book Growing up with two languages is in its fourth edition with Routledge.

My research interests also concern technology-supported and technology-enhanced language learning and teaching. I have worked as an educator and researcher at universities in Sweden and New Zealand, and been a guest professor in Poland and Vietnam.

I have published on the role of blogs and forums in the linguistic expectations of pilgrims on the Camino to Santiago.



2024–present Professor emerita, Stockholm University

2019–2024 Professor, Stockholm University

2018–2018 Professor, Uppsala University

2013–2017 Associate Professor, University of Canterbury 2011–2012 Associate Professor, Stockholm University

1986 University of Nottingham, PhD



2020 Growing up with Two Languages, Routledge 2018 Language, Ethnicity, and Belonging for the Children of Migrants in New Zealand, Sage Open

