UN Awaits Clarity On Nearly $4 Bln In US Dues As Financial Pressure Mounts

The United Nations said on Monday it is awaiting confirmation on how much of the nearly $4 billion in outstanding dues the United States plans to pay and when the funds will be transferred under the Trump administration, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the organization is facing an“imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules are reformed or all 193 member states meet their payment obligations -- a warning widely seen as directed primarily at Washington, the UN's largest contributor.

According to a UN official, the United States owes $2.196 billion to the organization's regular operating budget, including $767 million for the current year. In addition, the U.S. owes $1.8 billion for the separate peacekeeping operations budget, a figure expected to increase further.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations confirmed that Ambassador Mike Waltz has said the Trump administration intends to make a significant initial payment toward the arrears within the coming weeks, though the final amount has yet to be determined. His remarks were first reported by Reuters.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters on Monday that Guterres has been in contact with Waltz“for quite some time,” and that the UN's financial controller is also engaged in ongoing discussions with U.S. officials.