Epstein Bought Kaaba Covers: What Was He Doing With Holy Kiswa?

Akbar Novruz

Newly released documents from the US Department of Justice have revealed a photograph showing disgraced financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein alongside a prominent businessman from the United Arab Emirates, posing with one of the most sacred symbols in Islam, AzerNEWS reports.

The image shows Epstein standing with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the chief executive of DP World, as the two men look at the Kiswa - the black, gold-embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba in Mecca. In the photograph, the Kiswa appears to be spread out on the floor, while both men stand at the bottom of a staircase with their hands in their pockets.

The photo was attached to an email sent to Epstein on May 8, 2014, according to the newly disclosed files. The sender's identity and email addresses were redacted, but the message included a cryptic line:“Be careful not to mistake the large pocket in someone's pants for a wallet.” It remains unclear whether the comment was directly related to the image or its contents.

The documents indicate that the Kiswa-related items were transported from Saudi Arabia to Florida by British Airways. Correspondence includes customs paperwork, invoices and details of the delivery process within the United States. The shipments reportedly arrived at Epstein's residence in March 2017, after he had already served a prison sentence and was registered as a sex offender.

In one email included in the files, a correspondent identified as Ahmadi explained the religious significance of the Kiswa to Epstein.“The black cloth is woven by at least 10 million Muslims,” the message reads.“They circle the Kaaba seven times, then try to place their prayers, tears, and wishes on it. They believe that their prayers will be accepted after this.”

The Kiswa is traditionally replaced each year during the Hajj pilgrimage, on the ninth day of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah. The old cloth is cut into small pieces and preserved as a religious relic, with portions sometimes displayed in museums or gifted by the Saudi authorities to institutions and individuals.

However, Islamic scholars note that placing the Kiswa on the ground is widely regarded as disrespectful from a religious standpoint, adding to the controversy surrounding the image and its presence among Epstein's possessions.