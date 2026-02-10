NABU Department Head Targeted With Wiretapping Attempts, Kryvonos Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced during a briefing by the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, Ukrinform correspondent reported.

“Just a few weeks ago, the head of the department [of the NABU] that investigates corruption in the defense sector was installing electrical equipment, and, as we now understand, employees of one of the law enforcement agencies illegally installed equipment [for wiretapping] there without any court order,” Kryvonos said.

He noted that this was“a disgusting way of obtaining evidence of something unclear in violation of privacy.”

The director of NABU assured that he knows the names and structures behind this case.“They already know that we know about them,” Kryvonos said.

According to Kryvonos, this episode is one of the elements of pressure on anti-corruption agencies, which has intensified over the past three weeks.

"For the past three weeks, our press service has been sending me media monitoring reports, and once again there has been a wave of mudslinging about the same people we have talked about many times before [referring to some NABU detectives]. At the same time, they continue to gather something unclear – compromising information, evidence, or whatever it is," Kryvonos said.

As reported, on July 22 last year, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAPO. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed it.

Rallies against the new law were held in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine.

On July 24, Zelensky approved the draft law on the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure, and the Verkhovna Rada adopted it on July 31.