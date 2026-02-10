Small Groups Of Russians Cross Frozen Siverskyi Donets River And Infiltrate Zakitne

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“The situation in Zakitne: The enemy has infiltrated across the frozen Siverskyi Donets River, search and strike operations are ongoing,” the report says.

The enemy continues its offensive actions from three directions, with particular attention paid to infiltrating the flank of the Ukrainian units' defenses.

In recent days, several small enemy groups managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets River on frozen sections and infiltrate the inter-position space. Currently, Ukrainian units are conducting search and strike operations to locate and destroy Russians in the settlement.

There are also isolated cases of enemy groups moving along the Siverskyi Donets River from the Serebrianskyi Forestry and using the lowlands, which the Russians use as cover from weapons and reconnaissance.

Over the past month, more than ten Russian servicemen have been captured in the area controlled by the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade. According to them, their commanders ordered them to enter the designated area, where“there are no Ukrainian Defense Forces.” However, they are met by drones on the approaches, resulting in heavy losses for the enemy.

In the area under the 81st Brigade's control, there has been an increase in enemy combat and reconnaissance UAV activity, aimed at disrupting logistics by targeting the Defense Forces' transport routes.

The enemy uses drones to remotely mine transport routes and increases the number of kamikaze drones and loitering munitions in the area of operations. There have also been cases of simultaneous use of several types of drones against the positions of the 81st Brigade, which significantly complicates logistics to the settlements of Platonivka and Dronivka.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the 81st Brigade remains difficult. Still, the soldiers effectively repel the enemy and continue to contain its offensive potential in the Sloviansk sector, the 7th Rapid Response Corps emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, 168 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day.

