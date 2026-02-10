Azerbaijani Court Wraps Up Trial Of Ruben Vardanyan, Judges Leave For Deliberations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The trial in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan, a citizen of Armenia, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism and financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on February 10, Trend reports.

The open court session at the Baku Military Court, presided over by judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (with alternate judge Gunel Samedova), provided the accused with an interpreter in the language he knows, namely Russian, as well as a state-funded lawyer for his defense.

The presiding judge reminded that at the previous court session, the state prosecutors had presented their arguments. Z. Agayev stated that now the floor would be given to the victims' side.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani state as a victim, Rufat Mammadov, head of the Cabinet of Ministers Admnistration, stated that he fully agrees with all the facts, evidence, and proofs presented by the prosecution, including those mentioned in the indictment, and requested that the court take this into account.

Subsequently, the legal heirs of the victims, Azad Karimov, Ogtay Shikhaliev, Gadim Agakhanov, Faig Rustamov, and Shiraslan Hasanov, spoke and requested that the accused be sentenced to the harshest punishment: life imprisonment.

The accused, R. Vardanyan, addressed the court, stating that he wished to speak with his defense lawyer Emil Babishov. The court granted his motion. A recess was announced in the court session for the accused to meet with his lawyer.

After the recess, the floor was given to the defense side. The accused stated that during the recess he had spoken with his lawyer and did not want him to make a speech.

The floor was then given to the accused's lawyer, E. Babishov. In his speech, the defense counsel firmly stated that they did not agree with the announced charges. Citing the position of the accused in the case, he said he was waiving the right to deliver a defense speech regarding the criminal case.

Following that, the floor was given to the prosecution side to respond to the defense counsel's speech.

Vusal Aliyev, senior assistant to the Prosecutor General, said: “Taking into account that the defense counsel, in line with the accused's position, refrains from assessing any arguments, evidence, or facts, we have no additional opinion.”

Then the floor was given to R. Vardanyan.

The accused delivered his final statement. In his final speech, R. Vardanyan spoke in general terms rather than addressing specific issues. He said he had read the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his speech, the accused also mentioned that during the more than two years of his detention, he had discovered Azerbaijani poetry for himself. R. Vardanyan recited a poem by Azerbaijan's great poet Mohammad Fuzuli and a passage from a poem by Huseyn Javid in Russian. After that, he concluded his speech.

Zeynal Agayev addressed the parties (prosecution and defense), asking whether they would submit a draft version of the final court decision based on the results of the trial proceedings.

The parties stated that they would not submit a draft of the final court decision.

Subsequently, the presiding judge announced that the trial proceedings had concluded. After the court panel returns from deliberations, the court verdict will be announced.

At the previous court session, the prosecutor representing the state prosecution had spoken and proposed sentencing the accused R. Vardanyan to life imprisonment.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation or forcible displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, and 116.0.18 (violations of norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, and 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, and 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, and 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1 and 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices), 270-1.2 and 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, or forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, and 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border).