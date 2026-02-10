Transport Ministry, AIG Discuss Enhancing QAIA's Travel, Flight Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) – Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport, Fares Abu Dayyeh, met on Monday with the Airport International Group (AIG), the operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), to discuss ways to boost the airport's regional "competitiveness" level.Representatives from the Ministry's Airport Projects Directorate, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Jordan Tourism Board attended the discussions.During the meeting, the participants reviewed proposed procedures and mechanisms to increase QAIA's "competitiveness," aimed to solidify its position as a "vital regional commercial and tourist hub" by strengthening coordination and integration among relevant entities and orchestrating efforts in operations, marketing, and service development.The participants also went over ways to stimulate the QAIA's tourist traffic and improve level of services provided to passengers, which would "positively impact the traveler experience and the airport's role in supporting the national economy."