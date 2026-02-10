Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transport Ministry, AIG Discuss Enhancing QAIA's Travel, Flight Services


2026-02-10 10:05:48
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) – Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport, Fares Abu Dayyeh, met on Monday with the Airport International Group (AIG), the operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), to discuss ways to boost the airport's regional "competitiveness" level.
Representatives from the Ministry's Airport Projects Directorate, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Jordan Tourism Board attended the discussions.
During the meeting, the participants reviewed proposed procedures and mechanisms to increase QAIA's "competitiveness," aimed to solidify its position as a "vital regional commercial and tourist hub" by strengthening coordination and integration among relevant entities and orchestrating efforts in operations, marketing, and service development.
The participants also went over ways to stimulate the QAIA's tourist traffic and improve level of services provided to passengers, which would "positively impact the traveler experience and the airport's role in supporting the national economy."

MENAFN10022026000117011021ID1110721785



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search