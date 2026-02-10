Arthralgia Market: Accelerating Growth And Pipeline Impact Delveinsight Sun Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Ventyx Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics, Abbvie, Novartis
The Key Arthralgia Companies in the market include - Sun Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ventyx Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics, AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, and others.
DelveInsight's “Arthralgia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Arthralgia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Arthralgia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Arthralgia Market Report:
The Arthralgia market size is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).
In September 2025, SI-BONE Inc. announced the launch of a prospective, multicenter clinical study assessing sacroiliac joint (SIJ) fusion with the iFuse TORQ implant system. The study's primary aim is to establish the device's safety and clinical effectiveness for its intended use.
In September 2022, The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted approval to Deucravacitinib, an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. This approval represents a significant milestone for the Arthralgia therapeutics market, as Deucravacitinib has the potential to become a new option for patients suffering from this condition.
Arthralgia affected women more than it did men, according to DelveInsight's data. For example, in Japan in 2021, there were about 34,000 cases of Arthralgia in males and about 39,000 in females.
Key Arthralgia Therapies: ILUMYA, Deucravacitinib, Bimekizumab, Izokibep, SUNPG18_07, VTX958, ATI-450, Risankizumab, Upadacitinib, AIN457, Ustekinumab, Sonelokimab and others
The Arthralgia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of moderate cases is the highest, followed by severe and mild cases
The Arthralgia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Arthralgia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Arthralgia market dynamics.
Arthralgia Overview
Arthralgia is a medical term used to describe pain or discomfort in one or more joints. Joints are the connections between bones, and arthralgia can affect various parts of the body, such as the knees, elbows, wrists, or shoulders. The pain associated with arthralgia can be caused by inflammation, injury, infection, or other underlying conditions affecting the joints.
Arthralgia Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Arthralgia Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Arthralgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Arthralgia
Prevalent Cases of Arthralgia by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Arthralgia
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Arthralgia
Arthralgia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Arthralgia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Arthralgia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Arthralgia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Arthralgia Therapies and Key Companies
ILUMYA: Sun Pharma
Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma
Izokibep: Affibody AB
SUNPG18_07: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc
ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Risankizumab: AbbVie
Upadacitinib: AbbVie
AIN457: Novartis
Ustekinumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC
Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG
Arthralgia Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, and age-related joint pain worldwide
Growing geriatric population increasing demand for long-term pain management therapies
Increased awareness and diagnosis of joint pain associated with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions
Advancements in analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and non-opioid pain management options
Expanding use of combination therapies, physical rehabilitation, and supportive care approaches
Arthralgia Market Barriers
Lack of disease-specific therapies, as arthralgia is a symptom rather than a standalone disease
Safety concerns related to long-term use of NSAIDs, opioids, and corticosteroids
Variable treatment response due to diverse underlying causes of joint pain
Limited reimbursement for symptomatic treatments in certain healthcare systems
Availability of low-cost generics and non-pharmacological alternatives creating pricing pressure
Scope of the Arthralgia Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Arthralgia Companies: Sun Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ventyx Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics, AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, and others
Arthralgia Therapeutic Assessment: Arthralgia current marketed and Arthralgia emerging therapies
Arthralgia Market Dynamics: Arthralgia market drivers and Arthralgia market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Arthralgia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Arthralgia Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Arthralgia Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Arthralgia
3. SWOT analysis of Arthralgia
4. Arthralgia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Arthralgia Market Overview at a Glance
6. Arthralgia Disease Background and Overview
7. Arthralgia Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Arthralgia
9. Arthralgia Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Arthralgia Unmet Needs
11. Arthralgia Emerging Therapies
12. Arthralgia Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Arthralgia Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Arthralgia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Arthralgia Market Drivers
16. Arthralgia Market Barriers
17. Arthralgia Appendix
18. Arthralgia Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
