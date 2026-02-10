Arthralgia Market: Accelerating Growth And Pipeline Impact Delveinsight Sun Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Ventyx Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics, Abbvie, Novartis

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Arthralgia Companies in the market include - Sun Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Affibody AB, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ventyx Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics, AbbVie, Novartis, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, and others.

DelveInsight's “Arthralgia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Arthralgia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Arthralgia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Arthralgia Market Report:



The Arthralgia market size is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In September 2025, SI-BONE Inc. announced the launch of a prospective, multicenter clinical study assessing sacroiliac joint (SIJ) fusion with the iFuse TORQ implant system. The study's primary aim is to establish the device's safety and clinical effectiveness for its intended use.

In September 2022, The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) granted approval to Deucravacitinib, an oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. This approval represents a significant milestone for the Arthralgia therapeutics market, as Deucravacitinib has the potential to become a new option for patients suffering from this condition.

Arthralgia affected women more than it did men, according to DelveInsight's data. For example, in Japan in 2021, there were about 34,000 cases of Arthralgia in males and about 39,000 in females.

Key Arthralgia Therapies: ILUMYA, Deucravacitinib, Bimekizumab, Izokibep, SUNPG18_07, VTX958, ATI-450, Risankizumab, Upadacitinib, AIN457, Ustekinumab, Sonelokimab and others

The Arthralgia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the prevalence of moderate cases is the highest, followed by severe and mild cases The Arthralgia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Arthralgia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Arthralgia market dynamics.

Arthralgia Overview

Arthralgia is a medical term used to describe pain or discomfort in one or more joints. Joints are the connections between bones, and arthralgia can affect various parts of the body, such as the knees, elbows, wrists, or shoulders. The pain associated with arthralgia can be caused by inflammation, injury, infection, or other underlying conditions affecting the joints.

Arthralgia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Arthralgia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Arthralgia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Arthralgia

Prevalent Cases of Arthralgia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Arthralgia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Arthralgia

Arthralgia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Arthralgia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Arthralgia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Arthralgia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Arthralgia Therapies and Key Companies



ILUMYA: Sun Pharma

Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

Izokibep: Affibody AB

SUNPG18_07: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Risankizumab: AbbVie

Upadacitinib: AbbVie

AIN457: Novartis

Ustekinumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG

Arthralgia Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, arthritis, and age-related joint pain worldwide

Growing geriatric population increasing demand for long-term pain management therapies

Increased awareness and diagnosis of joint pain associated with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions

Advancements in analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and non-opioid pain management options Expanding use of combination therapies, physical rehabilitation, and supportive care approaches

Arthralgia Market Barriers



Lack of disease-specific therapies, as arthralgia is a symptom rather than a standalone disease

Safety concerns related to long-term use of NSAIDs, opioids, and corticosteroids

Variable treatment response due to diverse underlying causes of joint pain

Limited reimbursement for symptomatic treatments in certain healthcare systems Availability of low-cost generics and non-pharmacological alternatives creating pricing pressure

Scope of the Arthralgia Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Arthralgia Therapeutic Assessment: Arthralgia current marketed and Arthralgia emerging therapies

Arthralgia Market Dynamics: Arthralgia market drivers and Arthralgia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Arthralgia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Arthralgia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Arthralgia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Arthralgia

3. SWOT analysis of Arthralgia

4. Arthralgia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Arthralgia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Arthralgia Disease Background and Overview

7. Arthralgia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Arthralgia

9. Arthralgia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Arthralgia Unmet Needs

11. Arthralgia Emerging Therapies

12. Arthralgia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Arthralgia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Arthralgia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Arthralgia Market Drivers

16. Arthralgia Market Barriers

17. Arthralgia Appendix

18. Arthralgia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

