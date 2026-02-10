College Speaker Marc Reede, Author Of The Mel Robbins-Endorsed Book“The Coffee Code,” Offers College To Career Transition Guidance For Students And New Graduates Seeking A Confident Start.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Marc Reede speaking to college students about the college to career transition, based on his book The Coffee Code."College to Career Transition author and college speaker Marc Reede has received high-profile praise from Global podcaster/author Mel Robbins for his book The Coffee Code, calling it“a career playbook... jam-packed with real-world wisdom.” Designed to help students and early-career professionals navigate the transition from college to the workplace, The Coffee Code offers practical guidance on networking, mentorship, and professional confidence-skills essential for early career success.

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 10, 2026 - Career readiness author and college keynote speaker Marc Reede has received high-profile praise from Global #1 podcaster and bestselling author Mel Robbins for his book The Coffee Code, calling it“a career playbook... jam-packed with real-world wisdom.” Designed to help students and early-career professionals navigate the transition from college to the workplace, The Coffee Code offers practical guidance on networking, mentorship, communication, and professional confidence-skills rarely taught in the classroom but essential for early career success.

In addition to the book, Reede brings these lessons directly to campuses nationwide through keynote speeches, workshops, and career readiness programs that combine actionable strategies with real-world stories from iconic business leaders. With Robbins' endorsement amplifying national attention, The Coffee Code continues to gain traction as a go-to resource for students, career centers, and institutions preparing graduates for life after college.

Marc Reede, a business relationships expert, college keynote speaker on the college-to-career transition, and popular podcast guest, welcomed the endorsement from Mel Robbins as a powerful affirmation of the book's mission.

“If you're in the market for a new job, The Coffee Code is your career playbook,” said Robbins.“It's jam-packed with real-world wisdom I wish I'd had decades ago. Equip yourself with the right tools, and you can take charge of your future.”

What sets The Coffee Code apart is Reede's 30-year career as a lecture agent representing leaders in business, sports, and entertainment. The book and Reede's campus speaking programs blend mentorship and storytelling with short, practical career lessons from some of the most recognizable figures in modern business. Stories include how Magic Johnson found his first business mentor, how Netflix co-founder Mark Randolph refused to accept“no” when pursuing his first job out of college, and how Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer pivoted away from law school to build one of the most influential restaurant brands in the world. These real-world examples consistently resonate with student audiences and readers alike.

Marc Reede is currently available for college and university speaking engagements, including Career Week keynote speeches, college-to-career readiness keynotes, workshops, and student leadership programs. Sessions can be tailored for career centers, first-year experience programs, senior seminars, student organizations, employer-partner events, business schools, communications schools, and other campus audiences focused on preparing students for life after college.

Common session themes include:



The Coffee Code: A Practical College-to-Career Playbook

The Art of Storytelling to Get What You Want in Life

Networking Without the Awkward: Building Relationships That Open Doors

Internship to Offer: Communication and Habits That Get You Hired

Mentors, Sponsors, and the Hidden Curriculum of Work

The Tremendous Value of a Coffee Chat “No” Simply Means Not Right Now



For speaking inquiries, podcast requests, or bulk book opportunities, visit .

The Coffee Code is currently available at more than 40,000 booksellers nationwide, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon. The book is designed to help college students and early-career professionals bridge the gap between campus life and the expectations of the workplace. It focuses on the real-world skills that often determine early career momentum, including communication, networking, mentorship, professional presence, and resilience in the face of rejection.

Rather than framing career growth as an insider's game, The Coffee Code presents success as a set of learnable habits. Through approachable, repeatable actions, readers learn how to build relationships, communicate professionally, and navigate the hidden curriculum of work culture during the transition from student to professional.

“College teaches you what to know; early jobs test how you show up,” said Reede.“I wrote The Coffee Code to give students and new graduates a clear, human way to build credibility, connect with mentors and business contacts, and move from uncertainty to a confident career start.”

The book is positioned for:



College students and recent graduates developing professional relationship skills

Students preparing for internships and entry-level roles

New graduates navigating workplace culture and expectations

Career centers and student success programs Student organizations focused on leadership and professional development



More information about the book is available at .

About The Coffee Code (ISBN: 9798991032506)

The Coffee Code is a college-to-career transition guide by Marc Reede that helps students and early-career professionals develop the communication, relationship-building, and workplace habits that accelerate growth from the first conversation to the first job-and beyond.

About Marc Reede

Marc Reede is a college keynote speaker and author focused on college-to-career readiness and early-career development. He works with students and organizations to build practical professional skills, particularly in communication, mentorship, networking, and relationship-building, helping students achieve stronger internships, better business connections, smoother first-job transitions, and long-term career confidence.